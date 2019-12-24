MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
December 24, 2019
The best of Calgary Hitmen Christmas videos
calgary hitmen
by
Calgary Hitmen
More News
victoria royals
Victoria Royals go for outdoor skate
2 hours ago
tri-city americans
The Tri-City Americans perform 'Let it Snow'
2 hours ago
lethbridge hurricanes
World Junior Championship
Addison & Cozens add to Hurricanes' World Juniors connections
9 hours ago
medicine hat tigers
The Medicine Hat Tigers read 'The Night Before Christmas'
17 hours ago
vancouver giants
Merry Christmas from the Vancouver Giants
18 hours ago
CHL Top 10
portland winterhawks
Kia CHL Top 10 Spotlight: Portland Winterhawks
1 day ago