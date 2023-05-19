MENU
WHL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY NUTRIEN
May 19, 2023

Teammates, Draft partners Savoie and Geekie seeking WHL Championship glory

2023 WHL Championship Winnipeg ICE
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more on WHL TV >
More News
WHL Championship: Game 5 Player to Watch - Carson Latimer
1 hour ago
WHL Championship: Game 5 Player to Watch - Gracyn Sawchyn
1 hour ago
2:16
GAME DAY PREVIEW: Game 5 – Thunderbirds can clinch while ICE aim to extend series
2 hours ago
Wheat Kings sign 19th-overall selection Pantelas to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
4 hours ago
Rebels sign 18th-overall selection Hamilton to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
6 hours ago
1:53
ICE Morning Skate: Game 5 - Matthew Savoie
6 hours ago