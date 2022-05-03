Stars prospect Stankoven named WHL Player of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kamloops Blazers forward Logan Stankoven has been named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the month of April.

The Dallas Stars prospect led all WHL skaters with 26 points (12G-14A) in 10 Regular Season and WHL Playoffs appearances in April, earning his second McSweeney’s Player of the Month nod of the 2021-22 campaign in the process.

The 19-year-old finished the 2021-22 Regular Season with multi-point outings in five of his final six games, including a two-goal effort April 9 against the Portland Winterhawks.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound forward finished the 2021-22 Regular Season third among WHL scoring leaders with 104 points (45G-59A). His 45 goals and 59 assists were both second among Western Conference forwards.

In four post-season games, Stankoven led his hometown Kamloops Blazers with 13 points (7G-6A), including hat-tricks on April 22 and April 29 as Kamloops swept aside the Spokane Chiefs in the opening round.

Stankoven was selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars, signing an entry-level contract with the NHL Club in September of 2021.

He was originally selected by the Kamloops Blazers with the fifth-overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft. In 142 career regular season and playoff outings with the Blazers, Stankoven has totalled 178 points (89G-89A).

Stankoven and the Kamloops Blazers will start the Second Round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs on home ice Friday, May 6 against the Vancouver Giants (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre).

