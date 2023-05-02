Spokane Chiefs named winner of WHL Business Award for 2022-23

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Spokane Chiefs as the winner of the WHL Business Award for the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season.

The WHL Business Award is presented annually to the WHL Club that best exemplifies giving back to the community and producing an electrifying game-day experience for fans.

“On behalf of the Spokane Chiefs, I would like to thank the Western Hockey League for recognizing the organization as Business of the Year,” said Jay Stewart, Chiefs Vice President of Business Operations. “There are a number of people, vendors, and agencies that help the Chiefs put on a family-friendly event and give back to the community.

“It’s a great honour for the staff, as we know how much effort, creativity and unseen hours go into a full Western Hockey League season. Congratulations to the other nominees for their recognition as well – Kamloops, Edmonton and Saskatoon.”

This represents the third time in franchise history the Spokane Chiefs have been recognized with the WHL Business Award. The Chiefs were previously recognized in 1995-96 and 2000-01.

WHL Business Award Finalists

B.C. Division – Kamloops Blazers

Central Division – Edmonton Oil Kings

East Division – Saskatoon Blades

The Spokane Chiefs finished the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season with the second-highest average attendance in the WHL. In total, the Chiefs average attendance is up over 30 per cent from 2021-22 to 2022-23, representing the largest increase of non-playoff teams.

The Chiefs saw increases in all areas of ticket sales, but most impressively in group sales, which saw an increase of 133 per cent from 2021-22 to 2022-23. Leveraging their ticketing software to gather and analyze customer data, the Chiefs tailored outreach and activation efforts in order to enhance the fan experience. At the same time, the Chiefs expanded customer service options for ticket purchasers, resulting in a 94-per-cent renewal rate with full season-ticket holders, which is up from an 87-per-cent renewal rate prior to COVID-19.

The Chiefs “Hockey is for Everyone” initiative not only included additional group ticket sales, but most importantly it helped to raise funds and awareness for a variety of causes, including Neurodiversity, Pride, Special Olympics, and Women in Hockey.

The Chiefs first ever Neurodiversity Night represented a unique opportunity to reach new fans and offer an enjoyable, inclusive experience that differed from a typical Chiefs game. Including a toned-down in-game production, the Chiefs also offered two sensory rooms and sensory kits for those in attendance. The sensory kits remained available throughout the season and were offered to any family or individual in need. As a part of the preparation for the night, the Chiefs full-time business staff and key personnel from the Spokane Arena participated in a Neurodiversity seminar, which provided a valuable experience that will be utilized moving forward.

Returning to the community following the challenges of COVID-19, the Chiefs logged more than 2,000 hours’ worth of community service, averaging 338 hours per month. Community initiatives supported by the Chiefs included school reading sessions, goal setting seminars, teddy bear deliveries, and floor hockey days with elementary schools.

A redesigned fundraising program resulted in over 11,000 in group ticket sales sold with more than $25,000 raised for local schools, youth hockey programs, children’s museums, and other charities. School Nights presented by Shriners Hospital for Children–Spokane, raised $17,000.

On February 24, with the help of the sale of 5,000 tickets to various schools throughout the community, the Chiefs sold out Spokane Arena for the first time since the 2019-20 season, bringing in 10,366 fans to take in a division-rivalry game against the Portland Winterhawks.

Aside from running its own full-production streaming broadcast for WHL Live, the Chiefs developed their own television broadcast that is fully sold, staffed and produced independent of any other production company or television station. This has allowed the Chiefs to offer partners and sponsors the opportunity to be a part of 10 live television broadcasts on SWX, six of which take place from Spokane Arena.

The 2023 WHL Awards were voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the WHL Business Award (since 2003)