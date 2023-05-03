Sonne named recipient of Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as WHL Coach of the Year for 2022-23

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Saskatoon Blades head coach Brennan Sonne has been awarded the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as WHL Coach of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

In his second season as head coach of the Blades, Sonne led the Club to one of its most successful regular seasons in franchise history, finishing the 68-game campaign with 48 wins and 101 points, while also surpassing the 100-point plateau for the first time in 12 years.

“I am very honoured to receive the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy,” said Sonne. “It is truly an organizational award, starting with the players. This season we’ve had a group of dedicated teammates, fantastic leadership and a work ethic you wouldn’t believe.

“To management, who does everything they can to help these players and us as a staff; to the staff, a pleasure to work with every day; to my wife, my parents, brothers and in-laws, such a great group of people beside me.

“I would like to thank as well Mitch Love, Jay Varady and Kevin Constantine, for teaching me how to be a coach.”

Sonne is the fourth Saskatoon Blades head coach to be named the recipient of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy and first since Lorne Molleken won the award during the 1993-94 season. Saskatoon was previously recognized in 1987-88 (Marcel Comeau) and 1982-83 (Daryl Lubiniecki).

Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy Finalists

B.C. Division – Mark Lamb, Prince George Cougars

Central Division – Willie Desjardins, Medicine Hat Tigers

U.S. Division – Stu Barnes, Tri-City Americans

The Blades, who finished the regular season in second place in the East Division with a 48-15-4-1 record, surrendered the second-fewest goals against (171) out of the 22 WHL Clubs in 2022-23.

In two seasons as head coach of the Saskatoon Blades, Sonne owns an 86-41-9 record.

The trophy is named in memory of Dunc McCallum, who was twice named WHL Coach of the Year while building the Wheat Kings into a WHL powerhouse in the 1970s. From 1976 to 1981, McCallum compiled an impressive regular season record of 251-123-41 while behind the bench of the Wheat Kings.

The 2023 WHL Awards were voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy (since 2003)

2022-23 Brennan Sonne, Saskatoon Blades 2021-22 James Patrick, Winnipeg ICE 2020-21 Not presented due to COVID-19 2019-20 Brad Lauer, Edmonton Oil Kings 2018-19 Marc Habscheid, Prince Albert Raiders 2017-18 Manny Viveiros, Swift Current Broncos 2016-17 John Paddock, Regina Pats 2015-16 Dave Lowry, Victoria Royals 2014-15 John Paddock, Regina Pats 2013-14 Dave Lowry, Victoria Royals 2012-13 Ryan McGill, Kootenay ICE 2011-12 Jim Hiller, Tri-City Americans* 2010-11 Don Nachbaur, Spokane Chiefs 2009-10 Mark Holick, Kootenay ICE 2008-09 Don Hay, Vancouver Giants 2007-08 Don Nachbaur, Tri-City Americans 2006-07 Cory Clouston, Kootenay ICE 2005-06 Will Desjardins, Medicine Hat Tigers* 2004-05 Cory Clouston, Kootenay ICE* 2003-04 Kevin Constantine, Everett Silvertips 2002-03 Marc Habscheid, Kelowna Rockets*

* – Denotes Canadian Hockey League Coach of the Year

