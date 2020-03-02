Silvertips’ Wolf named WHL Vaughn Goaltender of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Dustin Wolf of the Everett Silvertips has been named the WHL Vaughn Goaltender of the Month for February 2020.

Earning the award for the second time this season, the Calgary Flames prospect posted a 9-1-0-0 record, 1.41 goals-against average, stopped 215 of 229 shots for a 0.939 save percentage, and recorded two shutouts. Thanks in part to Wolf’s strong month, the Silvertips have clawed their way back to the top of the WHL’s U.S. Division and Western Conference with a 44-12-3-1 record through 60 games, good for 92 points.

During the calendar month, Wolf recorded shutouts against the Tri-City Americans and Moose Jaw Warriors. He also claimed a pair of victories against the Portland Winterhawks, the team the Silvertips were pursuing in the standings, allowing just three goals on 68 shots in those two contests. In addition to the pair of shutouts, Wolf allowed just a single goal in five of the 10 games he appeared in.

Wolf earned recognition as the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week for the week ending February 23. He was also named the first star of the game once as well as the second star of the game twice. Wolf was recognized as the WHL’s second star and third star of the night once each.

This season, the 6-foot-0, 165-pound product of Tustin, Calif. has compiled a 33-9-2-0 record, 1.83 GAA, 0.938 SV%, and nine shutouts in 44 games. Wolf currently leads the WHL in all four major statistical goaltending categories. The Flames chose Wolf in the seventh round, 214th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.

Originally selected by the Silvertips in the fifth round, 104th overall, of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, Wolf has posted an 87-30-4-2 record, 1.83 GAA, 0.935 SV%, and 20 shutouts in 125 games for his WHL career. Wolf is currently tied for fifth all-time in WHL history for career shutouts by a goaltender with Dustin Slade and Justin Pogge. Former teammate Carter Hart shares the WHL’s all-time record with former Vancouver Giants goaltender Tyson Sexsmith at 26. In 11 WHL playoff games, Wolf has posted a 5-4-1-0 record, 1.99 GAA, 0.915 SV%, and one shutout.

At the 2019 WHL Awards, Wolf was named the recipient of the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Trophy as the WHL Scholastic Player of the Year.

Currently riding a 10-game winning streak, the Silvertips will host the Americans at Angel of the Winds Arena of Friday, March 6 (7:35 p.m. PT).

WHL Vaughn Goaltender of the Month

February: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips

January: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

December: Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

November: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

September/October: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips

