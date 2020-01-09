Silvertips & Hitmen swap forwards

The Calgary Hitmen and Everett Silvertips came together for a trade where both teams look to fill different spots in their forward groups.

In the deal, the Hitmen have acquired 19-year-old forward, Conrad Mitchell and a fifth-round pick at the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam draft with right-wing forward Hunter Campbell going to his home town Silvertips.

Heading home to the Silvertips is 18-year-old, Hunter Campbell who has spent the last three seasons with the Hitmen. The 6-foot-1, 189-pound right winger has 11 points this season (3G-8A) in 31 games this year and is on pace to set career highs in goals and points.

Campbell has played in 136 WHL regular season games notching 35 points (10G-25A).The product of Everett,Wash. was selected in the third round,60th-overall, by the Hitmen at the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

“Hunter Campbell – first and foremost – is a proven WHL forward with abilities and work ethic to supplement our depth into the stretch run of the season,” said Silvertips General Manager Garry Davidson. “It’s additionally exciting to add a forward whose heart and soul comes from the Puget Sound, a testimony to the growth of hockey in Everett and the surrounding region.”

Campbell is re-united with 16U teammate Dawson Butt and is the fourth Silvertip on the roster originally from the state of Washington, joining Wyatte Wylie (Everett), Butt (Buckley), and Brendan Lee (Seattle).

Conrad Mitchell, the product of Thorsby, Alta., has spent the last two seasons with the Silvertips, tallying 10 points (5G-5A) in 72 regular season games. This year Mitchell has tallied five points (4G-1A) in 29 games with the Silvertips. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward plays a physical game and will look to make an instant impact for the Hitmen as the team pushes for a playoff position.

“Conrad is a power forward who has made great strides with Everett this season,” said Calagary Hitmen General Manager Jeff Chynoweth. “He showed the ability to score in minor hockey and we believe there is a lot of potential for him to continue to develop his game.

The next game for the Silvertips is Saturday January 11 (6:05 p.m. PT) on the road against the Seattle Thunderbirds. Mitchell is expected to make his debut on Friday, January 1o (7:00 p.m. MT) hosting the Lethbridge Hurricanes in a Central Division tilt.