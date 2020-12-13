Silvertips forward Gage Goncalves signs entry-level contract with Lightning

Everett Silvertips forward Gage Goncalves has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The defending Stanley Cup champions announced the signing on Sunday.

“Gage’s development is a feel good story for everybody and it makes us extremely proud in the Silvertips family to see this day become a reality,” said Garry Davidson, General Manager of the Silvertips. “From being an undrafted invite to training camp, to making the roster as a listed player, then exploding onto the scene with a 32-goal improvement speaks volumes on his desire and work ethic. He’s stayed positive, even with reaching World Junior tryouts which shows his swift development curve. It’s a motivational tool for him going forward, and this milestone happened to a very fine young man and family.”

Goncalves, a 19-year-old product of Mission, B.C., was selected by the Lightning in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft after enjoying a standout campaign with the Silvertips. In 60 games during the 2019-20 season, Goncalves emerged as a star, registering 71 points (33G-38A).

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 170 pounds, Goncalves was not selected in the WHL Draft, taking the long road and signing a WHL Standard Player Agreement after being listed by the Silvertips.

“This is such a proud day for our organization, and a great hockey player and even better human being like Gage,” said Dennis Williams, Head Coach of the Silvertips. “You never question his heart, work ethic, and desire to get better. He’s played such an important role for us and he has the potential to make a great impact in the future with the Lightning organization. It’s a testimony to Gage’s resiliency, dedication, and a well-deserved accomplishment for him and his family.”

Though he did not make Canada’s National Junior Team for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, Goncalves was invited to Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Selection Camp in Red Deer, representing yet another accomplishment for the late-blooming Silvertips star.

In 128 career WHL regular season contests, Goncalves has secured 86 points (34G-52A), adding six points (2G-4A) in 10 WHL post-season appearances.

