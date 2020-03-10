Silvertips’ defenceman Wyatte Wylie signs three-year, entry-level contract with Philadelphia Flyers

Everett Silvertips defenceman Wyatte Wylie has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the National Hockey League’s Philadelphia Flyers.

As part of Tuesday’s announcement, the Flyers revealed the contract would begin in the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound hometown product has been a critical part of the Silvertips’ blue line throughout the past four seasons. Wylie becomes the first product of Everett, Wash. to fully develop and chart their path to the NHL while remaining in the largest city in Snohomish County.

This season, Wylie has posted career-best totals in the three major offensive categories. He’s racked up 64 points (14G-50A) in 62 games, including seven power-play goals and two game-winning goals. His totals include 14 multi-point performances with two multi-goal games.

At the 2014 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft, the Silvertips selected Wylie in the sixth round, 128th overall. At the 2018 NHL Draft, the Flyers chose Wylie in the fifth round, 127th overall. Wylie is the 11th WHL player selected at the 2018 NHL Draft to sign a three-year, entry-level contract.

For his WHL career, Wylie has recorded 152 points (31G-121A) in 272 WHL regular season games, including 14 power-play goals and four game-winning goals. Wylie has also appeared in 43 WHL playoff games, posting 13 points (3G-10A), including one power-play goal and one game-winning goal.

Wylie’s top offensive performance in the WHL Playoffs came in 2018 when the Silvertips advanced to the Rogers WHL Championship Series.

With Wylie’s signing, all three overage skaters on the Silvertips have signed NHL contracts in the past week after captain Bryce Kindopp signed with the Anaheim Ducks and fellow defenceman Jake Christiansen signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Silvertips return to action on Friday, March 13 (7:05 p.m. PT) when they take to the road against the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Centre.