MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
March 10, 2020

Silvertips’ defenceman Wyatte Wylie signs three-year, entry-level contract with Philadelphia Flyers

wyatte wylie everett silvertips
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more FEATURES on WHL TV

 

Everett Silvertips defenceman Wyatte Wylie has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the National Hockey League’s Philadelphia Flyers.

As part of Tuesday’s announcement, the Flyers revealed the contract would begin in the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound hometown product has been a critical part of the Silvertips’ blue line throughout the past four seasons. Wylie becomes the first product of Everett, Wash. to fully develop and chart their path to the NHL while remaining in the largest city in Snohomish County.

This season, Wylie has posted career-best totals in the three major offensive categories. He’s racked up 64 points (14G-50A) in 62 games, including seven power-play goals and two game-winning goals. His totals include 14 multi-point performances with two multi-goal games.

At the 2014 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft, the Silvertips selected Wylie in the sixth round, 128th overall. At the 2018 NHL Draft, the Flyers chose Wylie in the fifth round, 127th overall. Wylie is the 11th WHL player selected at the 2018 NHL Draft to sign a three-year, entry-level contract.

For his WHL career, Wylie has recorded 152 points (31G-121A) in 272 WHL regular season games, including 14 power-play goals and four game-winning goals. Wylie has also appeared in 43 WHL playoff games, posting 13 points (3G-10A), including one power-play goal and one game-winning goal.

Wylie’s top offensive performance in the WHL Playoffs came in 2018 when the Silvertips advanced to the Rogers WHL Championship Series.

With Wylie’s signing, all three overage skaters on the Silvertips have signed NHL contracts in the past week after captain Bryce Kindopp signed with the Anaheim Ducks and fellow defenceman Jake Christiansen signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Silvertips return to action on Friday, March 13 (7:05 p.m. PT) when they take to the road against the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Centre.

Related Links
Silvertips’ captain Bryce Kindopp signs three-year, entry-level contract with Anaheim Ducks Silvertips’ Christiansen signs three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus Blue Jackets
More News
Highlights: Blades (6) at Warriors (0)
16 mins ago
2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – March 10
5 hours ago
Chiefs' Smith named to Vaughn CHL Team of the Week
6 hours ago
Raiders unveil specialty jerseys in support of Cystic Fibrosis Canada
8 hours ago
1:14
Vaughn Saves of the Week: March 10, 2020
9 hours ago
2:27
Cougars' Rankin ready to see where his journey takes him next
9 hours ago