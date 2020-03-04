Silvertips’ Christiansen signs three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus Blue Jackets

Everett Silvertips defenceman Jake Christiansen has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets announced the deal will begin in the 2020-21 campaign.

Christiansen, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound product of West Vancouver, B.C. is enjoying a career-best season despite joining the team in December.

The 20-year-old made his season debut with the Silvertips on December 6, 2019 against the Swift Current Broncos. Since then, he’s tied for sixth in overall Western Hockey League scoring with 47 points (20G-27A) through 35 games, including seven power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and two game-winning goals. Overall, Christiansen ranks ninth in scoring among WHL defencemen this season.

He leads all WHL defencemen with a pace of 1.34 points-per-game and is one of just 12 rear guards to score a short-handed goal this season.

In his 35 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign, Christiansen has recorded six multi-goal games as part of 15 multi-point performances. He recorded the second hat trick of his WHL career on February 26, 2020 against the Tri-City Americans. The WHL recognized Christiansen as the WHL On the Run Player of the Week for the week ending December 8, 2019 after he recorded eight points (5G-3A) in his return to the WHL.

The Silvertips originally chose Christiansen in the fifth round, 105th overall, of the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft. He’s been a consistent member of the blue line for the past five seasons, recording 149 points (48G-101A) in 294 WHL regular season games, including 18 power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and six game-winning goals.

Since the start of the 2016-17 WHL Regular Season, Christiansen has missed just a single game, playing in all 35 of his possible games with Everett this season as well as full campaigns in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Christiansen has also appeared in 51 WHL playoff games, posting 17 points (3G-14A), including one game-winning goal. He was a key part of the team’s run two seasons ago, when they advanced to the Rogers WHL Championship Series for the second time in club history.

The Silvertips return to action on Friday, March 6 (7:35 p.m. PT) when they play host to the Americans at Angel of the Winds Arena.