Silvertips’ captain Bryce Kindopp signs three-year, entry-level contract with Anaheim Ducks

Everett Silvertips captain Bryce Kindopp has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the National Hockey League’s Anaheim Ducks.

The NHL club made the announcement Wednesday.

In his final season with the Silvertips, the 20-year-old product of Lloydminster, Alta. is on pace to set new career-best totals, posting 71 points (38G-33A) in 60 games, including 13 power-play goals and 11 game-winning goals.

He’s the only skater in the Western Hockey League to record double-digit game-winning goals this season, also ranking fourth in goals and 12th in overall scoring.

This season, Kindopp has recorded 12 multi-goal games and 21 multi-point games. He’s recorded his season-high four points on three separate occasions. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward recorded a career-high five points last season, scoring twice and adding three assists in a win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on January 26, 2019.

Originally chosen in the third round, 49th overall, by the Silvertips at the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft, Kindopp has appeared in 263 WHL regular season games, posting 194 points (108G-86A), including 34 power-play goals, six short-handed goals, and 28 game-winning goals.

As the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season winds down, Kindopp is chasing the franchise record for career goals, ranking four behind former teammate Patrick Bajkov, who holds the record with 112.

Kindopp has also appeared in 42 WHL playoff games for his career, posting 17 points (8G-9A), including two power-play goals and one game-winning goal.

Having already secured a berth in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs, Kindopp and the Silvertips are looking to secure another U.S. Division and Western Conference title. They’ll host the Tri-City Americans on Friday, March 6 (7:35 p.m. PT) at Angel of the Winds Arena.

