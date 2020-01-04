Silvertips boost forward depth with acquisition of Ty Kolle from Pats

Ty Kolle is returning to the U.S. Division following a Saturday trade between the Regina Pats and Everett Silvertips.

In return, the Pats have acquired the rights to forward Ean Somoza, a fourth-round selection in the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft, and a fifth-round selection in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft.

“We are happy to add Ean to our prospect group,” said Pats VP of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Paddock. “The two draft picks in 2020 and 2021 are also important for our organization moving forward.”

Currently in the midst of a career-best season, the 19-year-old Kolle is a solid add to the Silvertips’ forward group who is competing for the top spot in the U.S. Division and Western Conference. Through 35 games this season, the 5-foot-7, 176-pound product of Kamloops, B.C. has posted 23 points (14G-9A), including five power-play goals and two game-winning goals.

Kolle was originally selected in the fourth round, 70th overall, by the Portland Winterhawks in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft. For his WHL career, Kolle has accrued 68 points (37G-31A), including 14 power-play goals and six game-winning goals in 172 WHL regular season games with the Winterhawks, Lethbridge Hurricanes, and Pats.

In the 2018 WHL Playoffs with the Winterhawks, he recorded two assists in seven games.

“Ty is a skilled forward who has a proven ability to finish and brings experience competing in the U.S. Division,” said Silvertips General Manager Garry Davidson. “As a 19-year-old forward with an opportunity to play in a significant role with us moving forward, we like how his abilities complement the group we have at the halfway point of the season. We look forward to welcome Ty to the Silvertips family.”

Returning in the deal are a pair of WHL Bantam Draft selections and the 16-year-old Somoza. The 5-foot-10, 139-pound product of Thousand Oaks, Calif. was chosen by the Silvertips in the 13th round, 284th overall, of the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft. A member of the Los Angeles Jr. Kings U16, Somoza has posted 29 points (14G-15A) in 16 games this season.

The Silvertips are in action Saturday, January 4 (7:00 p.m. PT) against the Prince George Cougars at the CN Centre. Kolle won’t have to wait long to face his former teammates as the Silvertips welcome the Pats to Angel Of The Winds Arena on Sunday, January 12 (4:05 p.m. PT).

TRADE: Pats acquire prospect Ean Somoza and two draft picks for Ty Kolle in deal with Everett. Details here: https://t.co/iW7t1BAH6F#JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/1jjC2xLCG3 — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) January 4, 2020