Sights & Sounds: Arrival of the Memorial Cup

The Arrival of the Memorial Cup ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Powwow Arbour.

During the ceremony, special commemorative Kamloops Blazers jerseys were unveiled, which the Club will wear at Friday’s tournament opener.

The commemorative pin presents the Legion Poppy on the centre of a dreamcatcher, their coupling acknowledging the efforts & sacrifices of veterans from all of our Indigenous communities.

Featured as the backdrop for the poppy is a dreamcatcher, which has become commonly recognized as an indigenous symbol.

Hanging from the bottom are two feathers with an inukshuk, while a Métis sash has also been incorporated around the whole outside of the dream catcher.

To date nearly 15,000 Indigenous people have been identified who served in the First World War and Second World War, and more than 2,500 Indigenous Canadians serve in the military today.

First Nations people joined the national efforts & volunteered for the military, and more than 4,000 First Nations men enlisted in each World War, the majority as volunteers.

On-ice action at the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia begins Friday, May 26, when the host Kamloops Blazers square off against the QMJHL’s Quebec Remparts (6:00 p.m. PT, TSN).