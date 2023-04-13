SERIES PREVIEW: (4) Moose Jaw Warriors vs. (1) Winnipeg ICE

The 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien continue Friday, April 14, and WHL.ca is previewing each of the four Second Round matchups. We continue by examining the series between the Moose Jaw Warriors and Winnipeg ICE.

For the second consecutive spring, the Winnipeg ICE and Moose Jaw Warriors will face one another in the Second Round of the WHL Playoffs.

The best-of-seven Second Round series begins Friday, April 14 in Winnipeg (7:05 p.m. CT, Wayne Fleming Arena).

The ICE are through to the Second Round after sweeping the Medicine Hat Tigers in their opening-round series. Buffalo Sabres prospect Matthew Savoie led the way offensively for Winnipeg, scoring six times and totalling nine points over the course of the four-game set.

Like the ICE, the Warriors are also undefeated during the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, having dispatched the Lethbridge Hurricanes in four games in the First Round. Seattle Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus shone for Moose Jaw, leading the Club with 10 points, a total that included a double-overtime game-winning goal and a hat-trick.

This series is replete with NHL talent, including a trio of Manitoba-born first round picks in Winnipeg duo Conor Geekie (Arizona Coyotes) and Carson Lambos (Minnesota Wild), as well as Moose Jaw captain Denton Mateychuk (Columbus Blue Jackets).

In all the series will feature seven players selected in the first three rounds of either the 2021 or 2022 NHL Drafts.

The 2023 NHL Draft has been a real talking point for both Clubs, too. Warriors forward Brayden Yager is the number-five North American Skater in the latest NHL Central Scouting Rankings, while ICE forward Zach Benson is slotted two spots below Yager at number seven. Benson, however, did not feature in Winnipeg’s First Round victory versus Medicine Hat.

The two sides met six times during the regular season, with each team winning three times. Moose Jaw claimed the opening two matchups on home ice before the calendar turned to 2023, with Winnipeg posting a 3-1-0-0 record against the Warriors since the WHL Trade Deadline in January.

Ottawa Senators prospect Zack Ostapchuk led all Winnipeg skaters with eight total points against Moose Jaw this season, though two of those points came early in the campaign as a member of the Vancouver Giants. Matthew Savoie led Winnipeg with five goals in the season series, while it was New York Rangers prospect Ryder Korczak’s four goals and eight points that paced the Warriors in the six-game regular season set.

Both number-one netminders, Daniel Hauser of the ICE and Connor Ungar of Moose Jaw, posted two wins apiece in the season series to lead their respective Clubs.

The two sides met in the Second Round of last year’s post-season, with Winnipeg winning the series in five games. Overall, this series marks the fourth all-time meeting between the ICE and Warriors, with the former holding a 3-0 series advantage to date.

STAT PACK

Winnipeg ICE Moose Jaw Warriors Record 57-10-1-0 (1st, East) 41-24-0-3 (3rd East) Playoff Leaders Matthew Savoie (6-3-9)

Ben Zloty (0-8-8)

Connor McClennon (3-4-7)

Daniel Hauser (4-0, 2.25, .925) Jagger Firkus (4-6-10)

Atley Calvert (3-3-6)

Brayden Yager (2-4-6)

Connor Ungar (4-0, 1.29, .953) Season Leaders Zach Benson (36-62-98)

Matthew Savoie (38-57-95)

Connor McClennon (46-46-92) Jagger Firkus (40-48-88)

Brayden Yager (28-50-78)

Atley Calvert (40-33-73) Leading Goaltender Daniel Hauser (37-4-1-0, 2.28, .917) Connor Ungar (26-7-0-3, 2.58, .925) Power Play 23.8% (8th) 27.6 (T-3rd) Penalty Kill 80.5% (6th) 80.4% (7th) First Round def. Medicine Hat (4-0) def. Lethbridge (4-0) Last WHL Championship 2011 -none-

2022-23 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

Moose Jaw (6) at Winnipeg (4) – March 22, 2023

Winnipeg (7) at Moose Jaw (1) – February 17, 2023

Moose Jaw (0) at Winnipeg (6) – January 22, 2023

Moose Jaw (2) at Winnipeg (3) SO – January 21, 2023

Winnipeg (1) at Moose Jaw (3) – December 28, 2022

Winnipeg (1) at Moose Jaw (4) – October 8, 2022

GAME BREAKERS

Winnipeg ICE: Matthew Savoie is a speedster, and the ninth-overall pick from the 2022 NHL Draft has proven to be the centrepiece of Winnipeg’s high-octane offence through the first four games of the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. He’s collected 12 goals and 21 points over 14 career post-season outings, and entered this year’s post-season having recorded his second successive 90-plus point regular season.

Moose Jaw Warriors: Jagger Firkus has style, Jagger Firkus has swagger, and the Seattle Kraken prospect has gotten off to a roaring start during these playoffs. The 40-goal man scored four times for Moose Jaw in the sweep of the Lethbridge Hurricanes and recorded multi-point efforts in each of the four contests in the First Round.

GOALTENDING

Winnipeg ICE: The East Division nominee for WHL Goaltender of the Year has carried over his regular season form into the WHL Playoffs. Daniel Hauser won 37 games before embarking on his 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien journey, and through four post-season appearanaces he’s posted a .925 save percentage between the pipes for the ICE.

He posted a 6-1-0-0 record in March and set a @WHLWpgICE franchise record for wins in a season with 37. Daniel Hauser is the WHL Goaltender of the Month! 📰 | https://t.co/BUVlY2RKoj pic.twitter.com/3gaArQMEmZ — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 3, 2023

Moose Jaw Warriors: Connor Ungar had an Eastern Conference-leading .925 save percentage during the regular season and through one round of post-season action, the Calgarian has picked up where he left off. Ungar limited the Hurricanes to six goals in the First Round, posting a .953 save percentage that stood tops among Eastern Conference netminders through the opening round of the playoffs.

Matthew Savoie has 13 goals on the season. Connor Ungar just robbed him of his 14th.@MJWARRIORS pic.twitter.com/eohz3DYxlq — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 29, 2022

X-FACTORS

Winnipeg ICE: It’s no secret the ICE boast plenty of talented forwards, but among Winnipeg’s supporting cast, Evan Friesen stands out. The 18-year-old Winnipegger scored nine of his 14 regular season goals in the final two months of the campaign; he chipped in with two goals and an assist for the ICE in the four-game sweep of the Tigers. In Friesen, Winnipeg has a player with a hard-nosed style akin to veterans Owen Pederson and Zack Ostapchuk.

No rebounds left unattended to when Evan Friesen is around🫡#RallyTheStorm | #FeedingTheFuture pic.twitter.com/L0QD3lccfW — z – Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) April 1, 2023

Moose Jaw Warriors: Ryder Korczak enjoyed real success against the ICE this season, his eight points led all Warriors scorers in the season series. On a roster that features Firkus and 2023 NHL Draft prospect Brayden Yager, Korczak, a draftee of the New York Rangers, can fly under the radar but make no mistake, the Yorkton, Sask. product is an elite playmaker, as his 164 career regular season assists will attest.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game Date Away Home Time 1 April 14, 2023 Moose Jaw Winnipeg 7:05 p.m. CT 2 April 15, 2023 Moose Jaw Winnipeg 6:05 p.m. CT 3 April 18, 2023 Winnipeg Moose Jaw 7:00 p.m. MT 4 April 19, 2023 Winnipeg Moose Jaw 7:00 p.m. MT 5 April 22, 2023 Moose Jaw Winnipeg 7:30 p.m. CT * 6 April 24, 2023 Winnipeg Moose Jaw 7:00 p.m. MT * 7 April 26, 2023 Moose Jaw Winnipeg 7:00 p.m. CT *

* – if necessary

