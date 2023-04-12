SERIES PREVIEW: (3) Portland Winterhawks vs. (2) Kamloops Blazers

The 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien continue Friday, April 14, and WHL.ca is previewing each of the four Second Round matchups. We continue by examining the series between the Kamloops Blazers and Portland Winterhawks.

The Kamloops Blazers and Portland Winterhawks will renew a storied post-season rivalry when the Second Round of the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien begins Friday.

The best-of-seven Second Round series begins April 14 in Kamloops (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre).

The Blazers enter the Second Round on the heels of an opening-round sweep of the Vancouver Giants. Kamloops outscored Vancouver 24-5 over the course of the four games, with Minnesota Wild prospect Caedan Bankier and B.C. Division Player of the Year Logan Stankoven sharing the team lead with nine points each.

Portland knocked off the Everett Silvertips in five games in the First Round of the playoffs and have reached the Second Round of the post-season for the second consecutive spring. Forwards James Stefan and Jack O’Brien led the way offensively with six points each while goaltender Jan Spunar earned all four victories, starring in a starting role versus the Silvertips.

The Blazers continue their post-season journey ahead of hosting the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia with a swath of NHL talent on the roster. No fewer than five Kamloops skaters have signed NHL contracts over the course of the 2022-23 WHL season including Bankier, 40 goal-scorer Ryan Hofer (Washington Capitals) and Toronto Maple Leafs draftee Fraser Minten, while the likes of Stankoven (Dallas Stars) and defenceman Olen Zellweger (Anaheim Ducks) are sure to soon embark on professional careers.

Portland’s playoff roster features two NHL-drafted players, both on the blue line. Florida Panthers draftee Marek Alscher and Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Ryan McCleary are both sure to feature prominently in the series, with NHL Draft prospects Luca Cagnoni and Carter Sotheran supporting a younger, but talented Winterhawks defence corps.

The two sides met four times over the course of the regular season with Portland coming away victorious on three occasions. The home team won three of the four meetings, including a 5-1 Kamloops win in the most recent encounter February 1.

Dallas Stars prospect Matthew Seminoff led the Blazers in scoring over the course of the season series, firing home four goals and five points versus the Winterhawks. Hofer, Stankoven and Zellweger all had five points versus Portland during the regular season, though Hofer’s contributions to the scoreboard were made as a member of the Everett Silvertips.

Forwards Robbie Fromm-Delorme and Gabe Klassen led the Winterhawks with four points apiece. Spunar made only one outing during the regular season against Kamloops, but posted the win and a .941 save percentage in a 3-2 Portland overtime victory November 19.

It’s been a full decade since the last post-season meeting between Kamloops and Portland; the two sides met in the 2013 Western Conference Championship, with the Winterhawks winning in five games en route to claiming their most recent WHL Championship. Over the past 30 years, the two sides have met five times in the playoffs, with Portland coming away victorious on three occasions.

STAT PACK

Kamloops Blazers Portland Winterhawks Record 48-13-4-3 (1st, B.C.) 40-20-5-3 (2nd, U.S.) Playoff Leaders Caedan Bankier (4-5-9)

Logan Stankoven (4-5-9)

Olen Zellweger (3-5-8)

Dylan Ernst (4-0, 1.16, .946) James Stefan (4-2-6)

Jack O’Brien (2-4-6)

Robbie Fromm-Delorme (2-3-5)

Jan Spunar (4-1, 2.13, .928) Season Leaders Logan Stankoven (34-63-97)

Caedan Bankier (37-48-85)

Matthew Seminoff (31-51-82) Gabe Klassen (35-34-69)

Robbie Fromm-Delorme (33-34-67)

James Stefan (22-42-64) Leading Goaltender Dylan Ernst (38-10-2-1, 2.69, .906) Jan Spunar (17-7-2-1, 2.61, .908) Power Play 30.1% (1st) 23.7% (9th) Penalty Kill 77.2% (14th) 82.3% (4th) First Round def. Vancouver (4-0) def. Everett (4-1) Last WHL Championship 1995 2013

2022-23 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

Portland (1) at Kamloops (5) – February 1, 2023

Kamloops (2) at Portland (3) OT – November 19, 2022

Kamloops (4) at Portland (5) SO – October 15, 2022

Portland (3) at Kamloops (0) – September 23, 2022

GAME BREAKERS

Kamloops Blazers: Logan Stankoven leads by example, a fact he’s proven time and time again over the course of his WHL career. Stankoven, who collected two game-winning goals in the First Round versus Vancouver, seems to accelerate his game as stakes get higher. He led the WHL Playoffs in scoring a year ago with 17 goals and 31 points in 17 games.

Logan Stankoven led the 2022 #WHLPlayoffs in goal scoring. He's off to a pretty darn good start in 2023. 🔥🔥🔥@blazerhockey | @DallasStars#FeedingTheFuture pic.twitter.com/XxUXMOMPYP — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 1, 2023

Portland Winterhawks: James Stefan has hit the ground running as the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien have gotten underway. The product of Laguna Beach, Calif. posted four goals and six points in the Winterhawks’ First Round victory over the Silvertips, matching his point total from the 2022 WHL Playoffs in the process. Stefan has speed to burn, and his 63 regular season and playoff goals since the start of the 2021-22 campaign are proof positive he can find the back of the net when it matters most.

GOALTENDING

Kamloops Blazers: 2023 NHL Draft prospect Dylan Ernst shut out the Giants twice in the First Round and posted a miniscule 1.16 goals-against average through the four-game series. Of the 16 number-one netminders to participate in the opening round of the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, Ernst faced the fewest shots (93). The product of Weyburn, Sask. led the League with 38 wins during the regular season.

Portland Winterhawks: 2023 NHL Draft prospect Jan Spunar carried the mail in goal for Portland in the First Round, appearing in all five games versus Everett, earning a .928 save percentage and one shutout in the process. The Czech netminder faced 34 or more shots on three occasions in the opening round, posting a 2-1 record in that situation including a road win that saw him turn in a 38-save performance April 3 in Everett.

X-FACTORS

Kamloops Blazers: B.C. Division Defenceman of the Year Olen Zellweger is more familiar than most Blazers with their Second Round opponent, the Portland Winterhawks. Zellweger, the Anaheim Ducks prospect, has spent the bulk of his WHL career in the U.S. Division with the Everett Silvertips and has totalled 15 points against Portland over the past two seasons.

Portland Winterhawks: Florida Panthers prospect Marek Alscher will be leaned upon heavily over the course of this series. The 6-foot-3 blueliner played heavy minutes in the First Round versus Everett and will again be counted upon to limit offensive chances for the Blazers’ crop of forwards. Alscher chipped in with three assists during the opening round of the post-season. Two of his eight regular-season goals were game-winners.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game Date Away Home Time 1 April 14, 2023 Portland Kamloops 7:00 p.m. PT 2 April 15, 2023 Portland Kamloops 7:00 p.m. PT 3 April 19, 2023 Kamloops Portland 7:00 p.m. PT 4 April 20, 2023 Kamloops Portland 7:00 p.m. PT 5 April 22, 2023 Portland Kamloops 7:00 p.m. PT * 6 April 24, 2023 Kamloops Portland 7:00 p.m. PT * 7 April 26, 2023 Portland Kamloops 7:00 p.m. PT *

* – if necessary

