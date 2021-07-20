MENU
July 20, 2021

Seattle’s Rybinski wins RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year honours

Seattle Thunderbirds forward Henrik Rybinski’s goal against the Tri-City Americans April 11 was worthy of acclaim when it was scored, and remains worthy of acclaim now. Rybinski’s roof job earned 37.3 percent of the votes in this past weekend’s RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year Final showdown, edging out individual efforts from Prince Albert Raiders goaltender Max Paddock, Saskatoon Blades puckstopper Nolan Maier and Portland Winterhawks forward Seth Jarvis.

Rybinski’s road to the Play of the Year title included a first round victory over Edmonton Oil Kings forward Jake Neighbours. Rybinski then emerged from a second round quartet that featured Neighbours’ Oil Kings teammate Dylan Guenther, Victoria Royals sniper Brayden Tracey and reigning WHL Player of the Year Peyton Krebs of the Winnipeg ICE.

Congratulations, Henrik, and thank you to everyone who took part in the voting process!

