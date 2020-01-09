Royals land Tracey from Warriors in mammoth deal

The Victoria Royals are going all in.

In a mammoth deal on the eve of the 2020 Western Hockey League Trade Deadline, the Royals made a trade with the Moose Jaw Warriors to acquire Anaheim Ducks prospect Brayden Tracey as well as goaltender Adam Evanoff. The Royals also acquired a fourth-round selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft and a fifth-round selection in the 2023 WHL Bantam Draft as part of the trade.

As part of the return, the Warriors have quickly aided their approach to reclaiming success in the deal, acquiring a trio of 18-year-olds in 2020 NHL Draft goaltending prospect Brock Gould, forward Logan Doust, and Nolan Jones. Additionally, the Warriors acquired a third-round selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, a first-round selection in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft, as well as second and fourth-round selections in the 2022 WHL Bantam Draft.

“Brayden is a dynamic and skilled forward who can provide offense at an elite level in the WHL,” said Royals’ President and General Manager Cameron Hope. “There are few opportunities to acquire a player with Brayden’s skill set, and he will be a great addition to our forward group going into the playoffs.”

The addition of Tracey is massive for a Royals team that will be looking to step up their offensive game while also moving up within the competitive B.C. Division. The 6-foot-0, 176-pound product of Calgary, Alta. had totalled 38 points (15G-23A) in 28 games with the Warriors this season.

Selected 29th overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the 2019 National Hockey League Draft, Tracey burst onto the WHL scene in the 2018-19 WHL Regular Season, recording 81 points (36G-45A) in 66 games, with 12 power-play goals and 11 game-winning goals featuring for the rookie forward. The Warriors originally selected Tracey 21st overall at the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

Prior to being selected the 2019 NHL Draft, Tracey was recognized at the 2019 WHL Awards as the recipient of the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as the WHL’s Rookie of the Year. In 99 WHL regular season games, Tracey has 121 points (51G-70A), including 20 power-play goals and 12 game-winning goals. He’s also appeared in four WHL playoff games, recording a single assist.

Also heading to Vancouver Island and to his home province is the 19-year-old Evanoff. Selected in the 10th round, 219th overall, at the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft by the Warriors, Evanoff provides a quality back-up option for the Royals the rest of the season. Through 22 games, Evanoff has a 5-14-1-0 record, 3.85 goals-against average, 0.901 save percentage and one shutout. In a shared role, Evanoff has found strength during his first two seasons in the league.

The 6-foot-0, 196-pound product of Penticton, B.C. has appeared in 78 WHL regular season games, posting a 39-28-3-2 record, 2.96 GAA, 0.908 SV%, and two shutouts. He’s also recorded five games of experience in the WHL Playoffs.

Returning to the Warriors are a trio of players, including 2020 NHL Draft prospect Brock Gould. Recently named to Team Red for the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, Gould is enjoying a strong sophomore season, posting a 6-6-1-0 record, 2.81 GAA, 0.899 SV%, and one shutout in 15 games. Selected by the Royals in the eighth round, 170th overall, of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, Gould has compiled a 13-20-2-1 record, 3.42 GAA, 0.882 SV%, and one shutout in 48 games.

Gould is currently listed as a ‘C’-rated prospect for the 2020 NHL Draft by NHL Central Scouting. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound goaltender is a product of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Also acquired to help with the Warriors’ youth movement are another pair of 18-year-olds in Doust and Jones.

Originally selected by the Saskatoon Blades in the ninth round, 198th overall, of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, Doust has tallied nine points (2G-7A), including one power-play goal and one game-winning goal, in 36 games this season. In 99 games between the Blades and Royals, Doust has 17 points (8G-9A), including one power-play goal and two game-winning goals. He has also added three assists in 10 WHL playoff games.

Jones is heading back to his hometown in the deal. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defenceman has tallied six points (1G-5A) in 30 games with Vicotria this season. Chosen by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the second round, 41st overall, of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, Jones has appeared in 91 WHL regular season games, posting 19 points (3G-16A), including one game-winning goal.

BREAKING: We have acquired 18-year-old’s Brock Gould (G), Logan Doust (RC), Nolan Jones (LD), a 3rd in ’20, 1st in ’21, 2nd in 22, & a 4th in ’22 from Victoria for Brayden Tracey, Adam Evanoff, a 4th in ’20, & 5th in ’23. DETAILS: https://t.co/CxES0nH9FF pic.twitter.com/X7L6bemqR3 — Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) January 9, 2020