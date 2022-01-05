Royals forward Peach named McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Victoria Royals forward Bailey Peach has been named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the month of December.

The 20-year-old forward led all WHL skaters with 29 points (14G-15A) during the month of December, and currently holds the scoring lead among Western Conference players with 44 points (20G-24A).

The product of Falmouth, N.S. recorded 11 multi-point efforts between December 1 and January 1, highlighted by a seven-point outing (3G-4A) December 30 against the Vancouver Giants. Peach became just the fourth WHL forward to amass seven or more points in a game since 2010.

Peach also registered three game-winning goals in December, including an overtime decider December 4 against the Portland Winterhawks.

He scored or assisted on 60.4 percent of the Royals 48 goals this past month, helping Victoria post a 9-2-1-0 December record.

Peach was originally selected by the Sherbrooke Phoenix with the 11th overall selection of the 2017 QMJHL Draft and was signed by Victoria prior to the start of the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season. In 163 career CHL games with the Sherbrooke Phoenix, Charlottetown Islanders and Victoria Royals, Peach has totalled 151 points (60G-91A).

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.