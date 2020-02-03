Royals’ Farkas named WHL Vaughn Goaltender of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Shane Farkas of the Victoria Royals has been named the WHL Vaughn Goaltender of the Month for January 2020.

In 320 minutes of action, Farkas posted a 5-0-0-0 record, 1.12 goals-against average, stopped 162 of 168 shots for a 0.964 save percentage, and recorded two shutouts.

His top performance of the month came on home ice against his former team, the Portland Winterhawks, on Friday, January 10 when he stopped 42 of 43 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory. Farkas also collected wins against the Vancouver Giants, Kelowna Rockets, and Tri-City Americans as part of his month.

Throughout the month, Farkas earned recognition as the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Month for the week ending January 12.

On two occasions, Farkas was recognized as the first star of the game. He also earned a pair of second-star recognitions and was named the third star of the game once. Farkas was named the WHL’s first, second, and third star of the night once each.

A 6-foot-2, 187-pound product of Penticton, B.C., the 20-year-old Farkas has appeared in 28 games with the Royals this season, posting an 18-7-1-0 record, 2.20 GAA, 0.929 SV%, and two shutouts.

Originally selected in the fourth round, 67th overall, of the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft by the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Farkas has appeared in 112 WHL regular season games with the Winterhawks and Royals. In that span, he’s posted a 65-31-4-4 record, 2.76 GAA, 0.909 SV%, and nine shutouts.

In 71 minutes of action across four WHL playoff games, Farkas has maintained a 1.68 GAA and a 0.946 SV%.

The Royals return to action on Friday, February 7 (7:05 p.m. PT), playing host to the Kamloops Blazers at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena.

WHL Vaughn Goaltender of the Month

January: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

December: Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

November: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

September/October: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.