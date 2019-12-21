Rockets’ Korczak signs three-year, entry-level contract with Golden Knights

Christmas has come early for Kelowna Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak.

The Vegas Golden Knights announced Saturday they have signed the Yorkton, Sask. product to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Korczak was originally selected by the Golden Knights in the second round, 41st overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft after the NHL club traded up to choose him.

A 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-shot defenceman, Korczak has stepped up his offensive game this year with 28 points (5G-23A) in 32 games, including one power-play goal, one short-handed goal, and one game-winning goal. His 23 assists rank tied for second among all WHL defencemen.

He’s also tied for fifth in WHL defensive scoring and second on the Rockets in team scoring.

The 11th-overall selection of the 2016 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft made his WHL debut on December 27, 2016 as the Rockets hosted the Kamloops Blazers. He recorded the first point of his WHL career, an assist, on October 4, 2017 against the Victoria Royals and scored the first goal of his WHL career on January 10, 2018 against the Spokane Chiefs.

For his entire WHL career, Korczak has appeared in 172 WHL regular season games, posting 78 points (12G-66A), including four power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and one game-winning goal. He also has nine games of WHL playoff experience, recording four points (1G-3A).

Korczak has also built up a portfolio of strong international experience, representing Canada at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, winning goal at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and competing at the 2019 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. He represented Team WHL last month at the 2019 CIBC Canada Russia Series.

The Rockets return to action on Friday, December 27 (7:05 p.m. PT) when they host the Blazers at Prospera Place.