Rockets acquire Kope from Oil Kings

David Kope is the newest member of the Kelowna Rockets following a Monday trade with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

In exchange, the Oil Kings received a fourth-round selection in the 2023 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

The 19-year-old product of Edmonton, Alta. recorded 37 points (13G-24A) in 59 games during the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, including three power-play goals and two game-winning goals. Kope’s season was highlighted by five multi-point games, including a three-assist performance on February 19, 2020.

“With Dillon Hamaliuk signed by the San Jose Sharks, we aren’t sure if he will be assigned back here for the upcoming season,” said Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton. “In order to add more depth, the opportunity to add another big body was there and we took advantage of it.”

Originally chosen in the eighth round, 164th overall, of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, Kope has recorded 90 points (41G-49A) in 183 WHL regular season games over the previous three seasons. That figure includes seven power-play goals, two short-handed goals, and four game-winning goals.

“We are extremely thankful to David for all his hard work as a member of the Oil Kings, and wish him the best in his future hockey endeavours,” said Edmonton Oil Kings President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Kirt Hill.

During the 2019 WHL Playoffs, Kope appeared in 16 games with the Oil Kings, recording five points (1G-4A). His lone goal came on the power play.

