Rockets acquire import forward Peterek from Hitmen

The Kelowna Rockets have acquired import forward Jonas Peterek from the Calgary Hitmen in advance of the Western Hockey League’s 2020 Trade Deadline.

As part of the trade, the Hitmen have acquired a fifth-round selection in the 2021 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

A 6-foot-2, 179-pound product of Havirov, Czech Republic, the 18-year-old Peterek is a solid add to provide forward depth while also using the Rockets’ second import slot. Through 32 games this season with the Hitmen, Peterek has 16 points (8G-8A), including a game-winning goal. The Hitmen chose Peterek 37th overall in the 2019 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

“With yesterday’s acquisitions of Connor Gabruch and Conrad Mitchell we have 16 forwards on our roster and needed to reduce this number,” said Hitmen General Manager Jeff Chynoweth. “Jonas is going to the 2020 Memorial Cup hosts and is presented with a tremendous opportunity. We would like to thank him for his contributions to the Hitmen and wish him well with the Rockets.”

Peterek scored the first goal of his WHL career on October 18, 2019 against the Moose Jaw Warriors. He earned an invitation to the selection camp for his country’s entry into the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Rockets are in action next on Friday, January 10 (7:00 p.m. PT) against the Kamloops Blazers.

