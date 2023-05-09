MENU
WHL PLAYOFFS - Presented By Nutrien
May 9, 2023

Ritchie named recipient of Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year for 2022-23

prince albert raiders whl awards
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more on WHL TV >

Calgary, Alta. –  The Western Hockey League announced today that Prince Albert Raiders forward Ryder Ritchie has been awarded the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as the WHL Rookie of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

Ritchie finished the regular season with a share of the lead among WHL 2006-born skaters with 55 points (20G-35A).

The product of Calgary, Alta. finished third among Raiders skaters in points, while his 35 assists and 17 power-play helpers were both the second-highest totals among Prince Albert’s offensive leaders.

Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy Finalists
B.C. Division – Samuel Honzek, Vancouver Giants
Central Division – Cayden Lindstrom, Medicine Hat Tigers
U.S. Division – Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs

The 5-foot-10, 157-pound forward became the third Prince Albert skater to record 20 or more goals in their first WHL season in the past 10 years, joining Ilya Usau (2019-20) and Leon Draisaitl (2012-13).

Ritchie is the fourth Prince Albert Raider to be recognized as WHL Rookie of the Year and first since Chris Phillips during the 1995-96 season. The Raiders were previously recognized in 1990-91 (Donevan Hextall) and 1982-83 (Dan Hodgson).

The Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the player whose performance in their first season is deemed to be the most outstanding among all rookies.

A former owner of the Saskatoon Blades, Jim Piggott played a direct role in the formation of the Western Canadian Hockey League, now known as the WHL. Along with Del Wilson, Piggott played a critical role in the unification of all three Major Junior leagues across Canada into what is now known as the Canadian Hockey League.

Winners of the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy (since 2003)

2022-23 Ryder Ritchie, Prince Albert Raiders
2021-22 Brayden Yager, Moose Jaw Warriors*
2020-21 Connor Bedard, Regina Pats
2019-20 Dylan Guenther, Edmonton Oil Kings
2018-19 Brayden Tracey, Moose Jaw Warriors
2017-18 Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes
2016-17 Aleksi Heponiemi, Swift Current Broncos
2015-16 Matthew Phillips, Victoria Royals
2014-15 Nolan Patrick, Brandon Wheat Kings
2013-14 Nick Merkley, Kelowna Rockets
2012-13 Seth Jones, Portland Winterhawks
2011-12 Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE
2010-11 Mathew Dumba, Red Deer Rebels
2009-10 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Red Deer Rebels
2008-09 Brett Connolly, Prince George Cougars*
2007-08 Brayden Schenn, Brandon Wheat Kings
2006-07 Kyle Beach, Everett Silvertips
2005-06 Peter Mueller, Everett Silvertips
2004-05 Tyler Plante, Brandon Wheat Kings
2003-04 Gilbert Brule, Vancouver Giants
2002-03 Matt Ellison, Red Deer Rebels*

 

* – also selected as Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year

About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

More News
0:27
WHL Award Winners - Olen Zellweger
10 hours ago
0:41
Zellweger named recipient of Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as WHL Defenceman of the Year for 2022-23 presented by RE/MAX
11 hours ago
0:39
Milic named recipient of Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year presented by Real Canadian Superstore
13 hours ago
0:27
WHL Award Winners - Thomas Milic
13 hours ago
1:00
Kia Morning Minute - May 9, 2023
14 hours ago
Western Hockey League to host 2023 U.S. Priority and Prospects Drafts this week
16 hours ago