Ritchie named recipient of Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year for 2022-23

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Prince Albert Raiders forward Ryder Ritchie has been awarded the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as the WHL Rookie of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

Ritchie finished the regular season with a share of the lead among WHL 2006-born skaters with 55 points (20G-35A).

The product of Calgary, Alta. finished third among Raiders skaters in points, while his 35 assists and 17 power-play helpers were both the second-highest totals among Prince Albert’s offensive leaders.

Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy Finalists

B.C. Division – Samuel Honzek, Vancouver Giants

Central Division – Cayden Lindstrom, Medicine Hat Tigers

U.S. Division – Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs

The 5-foot-10, 157-pound forward became the third Prince Albert skater to record 20 or more goals in their first WHL season in the past 10 years, joining Ilya Usau (2019-20) and Leon Draisaitl (2012-13).

Ritchie is the fourth Prince Albert Raider to be recognized as WHL Rookie of the Year and first since Chris Phillips during the 1995-96 season. The Raiders were previously recognized in 1990-91 (Donevan Hextall) and 1982-83 (Dan Hodgson).

The Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the player whose performance in their first season is deemed to be the most outstanding among all rookies.

A former owner of the Saskatoon Blades, Jim Piggott played a direct role in the formation of the Western Canadian Hockey League, now known as the WHL. Along with Del Wilson, Piggott played a critical role in the unification of all three Major Junior leagues across Canada into what is now known as the Canadian Hockey League.

Winners of the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy (since 2003)

2022-23 Ryder Ritchie, Prince Albert Raiders 2021-22 Brayden Yager, Moose Jaw Warriors* 2020-21 Connor Bedard, Regina Pats 2019-20 Dylan Guenther, Edmonton Oil Kings 2018-19 Brayden Tracey, Moose Jaw Warriors 2017-18 Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes 2016-17 Aleksi Heponiemi, Swift Current Broncos 2015-16 Matthew Phillips, Victoria Royals 2014-15 Nolan Patrick, Brandon Wheat Kings 2013-14 Nick Merkley, Kelowna Rockets 2012-13 Seth Jones, Portland Winterhawks 2011-12 Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE 2010-11 Mathew Dumba, Red Deer Rebels 2009-10 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Red Deer Rebels 2008-09 Brett Connolly, Prince George Cougars* 2007-08 Brayden Schenn, Brandon Wheat Kings 2006-07 Kyle Beach, Everett Silvertips 2005-06 Peter Mueller, Everett Silvertips 2004-05 Tyler Plante, Brandon Wheat Kings 2003-04 Gilbert Brule, Vancouver Giants 2002-03 Matt Ellison, Red Deer Rebels*

* – also selected as Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.