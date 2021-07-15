RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Round 2, Matchup D

The 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year showdown continues! Help us sort through the top plays from the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season to determine the ultimate champion!

We’ve randomly distributed 32 of the top plays from 2020-21 across a bracket, creating head-to-head matchups that will roll out over the next month. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter every weekday to cast your vote in a new matchup and help us determine the 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year!

Visit WHL.ca/whlplayoftheyear for the complete bracket and list of matchups!

Round 2, Matchup D – Carter Massier (Regina) / Max Paddock (Prince Albert) / Gage Alexander (Winnipeg) / Tye Spencer (Kamloops)

April 27, 2021 – Carter Massier vs. Winnipeg ICE

Carter Massier and the Regina Pats closed out their 2020-21 season with a high-scoring affair against the Winnipeg ICE March 27. With his team trailing in the third period, Massier tried to spark a Pats rally with a gorgeous solo effort. He cut across the low slot from left to right on his backhand, before pushing the puck through his legs and wiring a forehand shot to the top corner of the Winnipeg net. His goal cut the ICE lead to 5-2, but Winnipeg would go on to win the game 6-4.

April 28, 2021 – Max Paddock vs. Swift Current Broncos

Max Paddock marked his final outing of the 2020-21 WHL season with perhaps his best save of the campaign. With the Raiders holding a 2-1 lead late in the first period, Paddock denied Swift Current’s Michael Farren on the doorstep, after a rebound had fallen to the stick of the Broncos forward. Paddock made 21 stops in what wound up to be a wild season finale for Prince Albert and Swift Current. The Raiders withstood a late Broncos rally to win 6-5 in overtime.

March 31, 2021 – Gage Alexander vs. Saskatoon Blades

Winnipeg netminder Gage Alexander pulled off a series of spectacular saves against the Blades late in the first period on March 31. After stopping an initial shot from Saskatoon’s Tristen Robins, Alexander lunged across his crease from left to right to deny second and third opportunities from close range. Alexander’s efforts kept the game tied 1-1, but the Blades went on to win the contest 3-2.

May 3, 2021 – Tye Spencer vs. Victoria Royals

Tye Spencer collected his first career game-winning goal on this play, a net drive from the right wing that broke a 2-2 tie 2:04 into the second period against the Royals. After gathering speed through the neutral zone, Spencer slipped past a Victoria defender at the blue line before firing in a back-hander to give Kamloops the lead.