RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Round 2, Matchup C

The 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year showdown continues! Help us sort through the top plays from the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season to determine the ultimate champion!

We’ve randomly distributed 32 of the top plays from 2020-21 across a bracket, creating head-to-head matchups that will roll out over the next month. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter every weekday to cast your vote in a new matchup and help us determine the 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year!

Visit WHL.ca/whlplayoftheyear for the complete bracket and list of matchups!

Round 2, Matchup C – Nolan Maier (Saskatoon) / Ethan Rowland (Red Deer) / Carl Tetachuk (Lethbridge), Tristen Nielsen (Vancouver)

March 19, 2021 – Nolan Maier vs. Prince Albert Raiders

Saskatoon Blades goaltender Nolan Maier became the franchise leader in wins during the 2020-21 WHL season, finishing the campaign with a career total of 91 regular season victories. One of those wins came March 19 against Prince Albert, where Maier turned aside 17 shots including a rebound stop off Raiders forward Reece Vitelli. Maier slid from left to right across his crease while doing the splits to deny the Prince Albert forward from in close.

April 9, 2021 – Ethan Rowland vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes

Rowland put forward a multi-goal effort April 9 against Lethbridge, scoring his second goal of the night at the 16:15 mark of the third period on a short-handed breakaway. The Red Deer forward broke in alone, faked to the forehand before dragging the puck left to his backhand and depositing it in the open net. The goal cut the Rebels deficit to 6-3. Rowland would score twice more before the season ended to finish the 2020-21 campaign with six tallies.

April 9, 2021 – Carl Tetachuk vs. Red Deer Rebels

Carl Tetachuk turned in one of his better performances of the season April 9 in Red Deer, a game the Hurricanes won 6-3. The most stellar of his 28 saves came early in the second period with the Rebels on a 4-on-3 power play. A loose puck made its way to Red Deer forward Arshdeep Bains at the bottom of the right-wing circle, but Tetachuk dove back across his crease to deny Bains a goal that would have tied the game at 1-1.

April 12, 2021 – Tristen Nielsen vs. Prince George Cougars

Tristen Nielsen led the Vancouver Giants with 15 goals during the 2020-21 WHL season, few were prettier than the one he scored against Prince George on this occasion. Nielsen accepted a stretch pass from linemate Justin Sourdif and broke in on Gauthier before depositing a backhand into the top corner of the net. Gauthier’s Cougars had the last laugh, though, winning the game 4-1.