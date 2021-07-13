RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Round 2, Matchup B

The 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year showdown continues! Help us sort through the top plays from the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season to determine the ultimate champion!

We’ve randomly distributed 32 of the top plays from 2020-21 across a bracket, creating head-to-head matchups that will roll out over the next month. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter every weekday to cast your vote in a new matchup and help us determine the 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year!

Visit WHL.ca/whlplayoftheyear for the complete bracket and list of matchups!

Round 2, Matchup B – Henrik Rybinski (Seattle) / Brayden Tracey (Victoria) / Dylan Guenther (Edmonton), Peyton Krebs (Winnipeg)

April 11, 2021 – Henrik Rybinski vs. Tri-City Americans

Seattle Thunderbirds forward Henrik Rybinski scored four of his seven goals during the 2020-21 WHL season against the Americans, but this tally was the nicest. Rybinski took a pass from teammate Jeremy Hanzel off a won face-off. From in close, the 19-year-old turned and roofed the puck to make quick work of a Thunderbirds power-play, and even the score at 2-2.

March 30, 2021 – Brayden Tracey vs. Vancouver Giants

Anaheim Ducks prospect Brayden Tracey led the Royals with six power-play goals during the 2020-21 WHL season and displayed poise and patience on this particular man-advantage marker. The goal came at the 17:08 mark of the second period March 30 versus Vancouver. After accepting a cross-ice pass in the right circle, Tracey outwaited, and worked his way around the Giants goaltender before slipping the puck into the yawning cage, giving Victoria a 3-2 lead.

February 26, 2021 – Dylan Guenther vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes

2021 NHL Draft prospect Dylan Guenther shot out of the gate during the 2020-21 WHL season, collecting eight points (4G-4A) from his first two games. Guenther’s second goal on opening night against Lethbridge proved to be a Play of the Year candidate. He darted down the right wing before releasing a ferocious snap shot at 11:15 of the second period to give Edmonton a 4-1 lead. The Oil Kings went on to win the game 7-1.

March 17, 2021 – Peyton Krebs vs. Saskatoon Blades

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Peyton Krebs was in a class of his own during the 2020-21 WHL season, posting a league-leading 43 points, and winning WHL Top Scorer and WHL Player of the Year honours. Krebs and the ICE found themselves in an overtime affair March 17 against the Blades, but the product of Okotoks, Alta. felt like ending things early. Krebs accepted a pass before faking forehand, and lifting the puck via the backhand into the Saskatoon net just 36 seconds into extra time, giving Winnipeg a 2-1 win.