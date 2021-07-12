RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Round 2, Matchup A

The 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year showdown continues! Help us sort through the top plays from the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season to determine the ultimate champion!

We’ve randomly distributed 32 of the top plays from 2020-21 across a bracket, creating head-to-head matchups that will roll out over the next month. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter every weekday to cast your vote in a new matchup and help us determine the 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year!

Visit WHL.ca/whlplayoftheyear for the complete bracket and list of matchups!

Round 2, Matchup A – Seth Jarvis (Portland) / Ozzy Wiesblatt (Prince Albert) / Brayden Peters (Calgary), Cael Zimmerman (Calgary)

April 24, 2021 – Seth Jarvis vs. Seattle Thunderbirds

Carolina Hurricanes prospect Seth Jarvis scores his first of three goals on the night against the Seattle Thunderbirds. Opening up space with a nice spin move in the face-off circle, Jarvis drops for Jaydon Dureau before taking a return feed in tight and lifting a backhand past the Thunderbirds goaltender to give Portland a 4-2 advantage en route to a 6-3 victory.

March 22, 2021 – Ozzy Wiesblatt vs. Swift Current Broncos

San Jose Sharks prospect Ozzy Wiesblatt led the Raiders with 28 points during the 2020-21 WHL season, and scored one of the nicer of his seven goals on this occasion against the Broncos. Wiesblatt charged down the left wing, cutting inside before reversing his course to the outside before lifting the puck into the top corner of the net. The goal at 6:42 of the first period put Prince Albert back on even terms with Swift Current, though the Broncos went on to win the game 5-2.

March 19, 2021 – Brayden Peters vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes

Calgary netminder Brayden Peters made his submission to the WHL Play of the Year showdown March 19 in Lethbridge, with the Hurricanes ahead 2-1 late in the third period and searching for insurance. The puck found its way to Lethbridge forward Noah Boyko at the side of the net, but Peters lunged to his left to get his catching mitt on the rebound chance to keep the Hitmen deficit to one goal.

March 14, 2021 – Cael Zimmerman vs. Medicine Hat Tigers

The first of Calgary forward Cael Zimmerman’s four multi-point games during the 2020-21 1 WHL season came March 14 against Medicine Hat, as the Hitmen centre registered a goal and an assist against the visiting Tigers. Zimmerman’s goal that evening was a thing of beauty, as he circled the Tigers zone on his forehand, shifted to his backhand to slip past a defender before squaring up a snapshot that zipped into the top corner 11:44 into the first period to tie the game 1-1. Zimmerman was named the game’s first star.