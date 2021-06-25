RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #7 – McCartney vs. Tetachuk

The 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year showdown continues! Help us sort through the top plays from the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season to determine the ultimate champion!

We’ve randomly distributed 32 of the top plays from 2020-21 across a bracket, creating head-to-head matchups that will roll out over the next month. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter every weekday to cast your vote in a new matchup and help us determine the 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year!

Visit WHL.ca/whlplayoftheyear for the complete bracket and list of matchups!

Matchup #7 – Ben McCartney (Brandon Wheat Kings) vs. Carl Tetachuk (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

March 22, 2021 – Ben McCartney vs. Saskatoon Blades

Arizona Coyotes prospect Ben McCartney was the runner-up in the WHL scoring race during the 2020-21 season, finishing with 37 points. McCartney demonstrated finesse from in close on this play, going upstairs in a hurry against the Saskatoon Blades on March 22. At the 8:50 mark of the first period, McCartney dashed into the Blades zone, behind the defence, before cutting hard to the net and roofing a back-hand shot to put Brandon on the board.

April 9, 2021 – Carl Tetachuk vs. Red Deer Rebels

Carl Tetachuk turned in one of his better performances of the season April 9 in Red Deer, a game the Hurricanes won 6-3. The most stellar of his 28 saves came early in the second period with the Rebels on a 4-on-3 power play. A loose puck made its way to Red Deer forward Arshdeep Bains at the bottom of the right-wing circle, but Tetachuk dove back across his crease to deny Bains a goal that would have tied the game at 1-1.