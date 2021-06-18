RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #2 – Rybinski vs. Neighbours

The 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year showdown continues! Help us sort through the top plays from the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season to determine the ultimate champion!

We’ve randomly distributed 32 of the top plays from 2020-21 across a bracket, creating head-to-head matchups that will roll out over the next month. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter every weekday to cast your vote in a new matchup and help us determine the 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year!

Visit WHL.ca/whlplayoftheyear for the complete bracket and list of matchups!

Matchup #2 – Henrik Rybinski (Seattle Thunderbirds) vs. Jake Neighbours (Edmonton Oil Kings)

April 11, 2021 – Henrik Rybinski vs. Tri-City Americans

Seattle Thunderbirds forward Henrik Rybinski scored four of his seven goals during the 2020-21 WHL season against the Americans, but this tally was the nicest. Rybinski took a pass from teammate Jeremy Hanzel off a won face-off. From in close, the 19-year-old turned and roofed the puck to make quick work of a Thunderbirds power-play, and even the score at 2-2.

February 26, 2021 – Jake Neighbours vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes

St. Louis Blues prospect Jake Neighbours enjoyed a three-point outing in his first game of the 2020-21 WHL season, opening his goal-scoring account on this beauty against the Hurricanes. Neighbours accepted a pass on the right wing, then outwaited the Lethbridge netminder before coolly slotting the puck past an outstretched right pad. Neighbours finished with three points on the night as the Oil Kings won 7-1.