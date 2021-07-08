RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #16 – Wyrostok vs. Massier

Matchup #16 – Caleb Wyrostok (Swift Current Broncos) vs. Carter Massier (Regina Pats)

March 26, 2021 – Caleb Wyrostok vs. Winnipeg ICE

Caleb Wyrostok and the Swift Current Broncos got off to a quick start against the Winnipeg ICE March 26, jumping out to a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. Wyrostok counted the third of those first-period goals at the 17:20 mark. After accepting a pass in the low slot, Wyrostok charged to the net on his forehand, before tucking the puck around on his backhand while diving over the Winnipeg netminder’s right leg. The hot start paid off for Swift Current, they went on to win the game 7-4.

April 27, 2021 – Carter Massier vs. Winnipeg ICE

Carter Massier and the Regina Pats closed out their 2020-21 season with a high-scoring affair against the Winnipeg ICE March 27. With his team trailing in the third period, Massier tried to spark a Pats rally with a gorgeous solo effort. He cut across the low slot from left to right on his backhand, before pushing the puck through his legs and wiring a forehand shot to the top corner of the Winnipeg net. His goal cut the ICE lead to 5-2, but Winnipeg would go on to win the game 6-4.