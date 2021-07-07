RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #15 – Maier vs. Kruger

Matchup #15 – Nolan Maier (Saskatoon Blades) vs. Ethan Kruger (Brandon Wheat Kings)

March 19, 2021 – Nolan Maier vs. Prince Albert Raiders

Saskatoon Blades goaltender Nolan Maier became the franchise leader in wins during the 2020-21 WHL season, finishing the campaign with a career total of 91 regular season victories. One of those wins came March 19 against Prince Albert, where Maier turned aside 17 shots including a rebound stop off Raiders forward Reece Vitelli. Maier slid from left to right across his crease while doing the splits to deny the Prince Albert forward from in close.

March 13, 2021 – Ethan Kruger vs. Winnipeg ICE

Brandon’s Ethan Kruger collected his first victory of the 2020-21 WHL season March 13 against the Winnipeg ICE, and made a highlight-reel stop as part of his 22-save performance. Shortly after the Wheat Kings had tied the game 2-2 in the second period, Winnipeg defenceman Carson Lambos skated to the slot and unleashed a wrist shot that appeared destined for the top corner. Kruger snared the puck out of mid-air for his most acrobatic save of the game. Brandon went on to win 3-2.