RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #14 – Anders vs. Krebs

Matchup #14 – Ethan Anders (Red Deer Rebels) vs. Peyton Krebs (Winnipeg ICE)

March 13, 2021 – Ethan Anders vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes

It was a back-and-forth affair between the Rebels and Hurricanes March 13 at the Enmax Centre, with the two teams tied 3-3 heading into the third period. Red Deer goaltender Ethan Anders stopped all shots he faced in the third stanza including a lunging stick save early in the frame. With Anders in a pileup at the edge of his crease, Lethbridge forward Zack Stringer tried to push the puck over the unprotected goal line, but Anders reached out with the blade of his stick to pull the puck off the line, and keep the contest tied.

March 17, 2021 – Peyton Krebs vs. Saskatoon Blades

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Peyton Krebs was in a class of his own during the 2020-21 WHL season, posting a league-leading 43 points, and winning WHL Top Scorer and WHL Player of the Year honours. Krebs and the ICE found themselves in an overtime affair March 17 against the Blades, but the product of Okotoks, Alta. felt like ending things early. Krebs accepted a pass before faking forehand, and lifting the puck via the backhand into the Saskatoon net just 36 seconds into extra time, giving Winnipeg a 2-1 win.