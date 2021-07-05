RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #13 – Garand vs. Zimmerman

Matchup #13 – Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers) vs. Cael Zimmerman (Calgary Hitmen)

March 26, 2021 – Dylan Garand vs. Vancouver Giants

New York Rangers prospect Dylan Garand started his 2020-21 WHL campaign off with a 7-3 win over the Vancouver Giants. Of his 19 saves that night, none had a higher degree of difficulty than his sensational stop in the second period off Giants forward Bryce Bader. The Vancouver skater found himself the recipient of a pass while driving the net by himself. Garand read the play expertly and stretched back across his crease, denying Bader with a flexible pad save.

March 14, 2021 – Cael Zimmerman vs. Medicine Hat Tigers

The first of Calgary forward Cael Zimmerman’s four multi-point games during the 2020-21 1 WHL season came March 14 against Medicine Hat, as the Hitmen centre registered a goal and an assist against the visiting Tigers. Zimmerman’s goal that evening was a thing of beauty, as he circled the Tigers zone on his forehand, shifted to his backhand to slip past a defender before squaring up a snapshot that zipped into the top corner 11:44 into the first period to tie the game 1-1. Zimmerman was named the game’s first star.