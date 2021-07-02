MENU
July 2, 2021

RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #12 – Paddock vs. Sourdif

Matchup #12 – Max Paddock (Prince Albert Raiders) vs. Justin Sourdif (Vancouver Giants)

April 28, 2021 – Max Paddock vs. Swift Current Broncos

Max Paddock marked his final outing of the 2020-21 WHL season with perhaps his best save of the campaign. With the Raiders holding a 2-1 lead late in the first period, Paddock denied Swift Current’s Michael Farren on the doorstep, after a rebound had fallen to the stick of the Broncos forward. Paddock made 21 stops in what wound up to be a wild season finale for Prince Albert and Swift Current. The Raiders withstood a late Broncos rally to win 6-5 in overtime.

April 5, 2021 – Justin Sourdif vs. Kamloops Blazers

Florida Panthers prospect Justin Sourdif was one of Vancouver’s standout performers all season long, and opened his 2020-21 goal-scoring account against the Blazers in spectacular fashion. Sourdif created a turnover in the low slot, then with one hand on his stick tucked the puck on his back-hand behind the Kamloops goaltender to give the Giants a 2-0 lead 8:26 into the second period. Vancouver went on to win the game 4-0, while Sourdif finished the season with 34 points (11G-23A) from 22 games played.

