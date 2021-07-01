RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #11 – Rowland vs. Boyko

The 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year showdown continues! Help us sort through the top plays from the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season to determine the ultimate champion!

We’ve randomly distributed 32 of the top plays from 2020-21 across a bracket, creating head-to-head matchups that will roll out over the next month. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter every weekday to cast your vote in a new matchup and help us determine the 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year!

Visit WHL.ca/whlplayoftheyear for the complete bracket and list of matchups!

Matchup #11 – Ethan Rowland (Red Deer Rebels) vs. Talyn Boyko (Tri-City Americans)

April 9, 2021 – Ethan Rowland vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes

Rowland put forward a multi-goal effort April 9 against Lethbridge, scoring his second goal of the night at the 16:15 mark of the third period on a short-handed breakaway. The Red Deer forward broke in alone, faked to the forehand before dragging the puck left to his backhand and depositing it in the open net. The goal cut the Rebels deficit to 6-3. Rowland would score twice more before the season ended to finish the 2020-21 campaign with six tallies.

May 4, 2021 – Talyn Boyko vs. Spokane Chiefs

Boyko recorded a 24-save effort in Tri-City’s 4-3 overtime victory at Spokane May 4. His best stop came early in the first period with both teams searching for the opening goal. Spokane bore down on Boyko’s crease on a two-man breakaway. The Americans netminder read the play brilliantly, and slid from right to left to deny Chiefs forward Cordel Larson with his glove after Larson had received a pass just outside the Tri-City crease.