RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #10 – Lee vs. Guenther

The 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year showdown continues! Help us sort through the top plays from the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season to determine the ultimate champion!

We’ve randomly distributed 32 of the top plays from 2020-21 across a bracket, creating head-to-head matchups that will roll out over the next month. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter every weekday to cast your vote in a new matchup and help us determine the 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year!

Visit WHL.ca/whlplayoftheyear for the complete bracket and list of matchups!

Matchup #10 – Jake Lee (Kelowna Rockets) vs. Dylan Guenther (Edmonton Oil Kings)

April 29, 2021 – Jake Lee vs. Vancouver Giants

With his team trailing on home ice in the third period April 29, Kelowna Rockets defenceman Jake Lee took it upon himself to inspire change. Lee sliced and diced his way through the Vancouver defence before firing a puck home to tie the game 3-3 with 5:31 remaining in the third period. The goal was part of a multi-point effort for Lee, and the Rockets rallied to post a 4-3 victory.

February 26, 2021 – Dylan Guenther vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes

2021 NHL Draft prospect Dylan Guenther shot out of the gate during the 2020-21 WHL season, collecting eight points (4G-4A) from his first two games. Guenther’s second goal on opening night against Lethbridge proved to be a Play of the Year candidate. He darted down the right wing before releasing a ferocious snap shot at 11:15 of the second period to give Edmonton a 4-1 lead. The Oil Kings went on to win the game 7-1.