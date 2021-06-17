RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #1 – Bedard vs. Jarvis

Welcome to the 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year showdown! Help us sort through the top plays from the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season to determine the ultimate champion!

We’ve randomly distributed 32 of the top plays from 2020-21 across a bracket, creating head-to-head matchups that will refresh every 24 hours, beginning Thursday, June 17. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter every day to cast your vote in a new matchup and help us determine the 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year!

Visit WHL.ca/whlplayoftheyear for the complete bracket and list of matchups!

Matchup #1 – Connor Bedard (Regina Pats) vs. Seth Jarvis (Portland Winterhawks)

March 12, 2021 – Connor Bedard vs. Prince Albert Raiders

What a way to burst on to the scene. In his WHL debut, 15-year-old exceptional status phenom Connor Bedard broke into the offensive zone and turned a Raiders defenceman inside-out before firing a wrist shot to the top shelf for his first-career WHL goal. Bedard’s wicked release is something fans of the Regina Pats have come to love while rival fans across the East Division have come to dread it.

April 24, 2021 – Seth Jarvis vs. Seattle Thunderbirds

Carolina Hurricanes prospect Seth Jarvis scores his first of three goals on the night against the Seattle Thunderbirds. Opening up space with a nice spin move in the face-off circle, Jarvis drops for Jaydon Dureau before taking a return feed in tight and lifting a backhand past the Thunderbirds goaltender to give Portland a 4-2 advantage en route to a 6-3 victory.