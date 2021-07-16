RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Final

The 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year showdown continues! Help us sort through the top plays from the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season to determine the ultimate champion!

Visit @TheWHL on Twitter every weekday to cast your vote in this final matchup and help us determine the 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year!

Visit WHL.ca/whlplayoftheyear for more information!

FINAL – Seth Jarvis (Portland) / Henrik Rybinski (Seattle) / Nolan Maier (Saskatoon) / Max Paddock (Prince Albert)

April 24, 2021 – Seth Jarvis vs. Seattle Thunderbirds

Carolina Hurricanes prospect Seth Jarvis scores his first of three goals on the night against the Seattle Thunderbirds. Opening up space with a nice spin move in the face-off circle, Jarvis drops for Jaydon Dureau before taking a return feed in tight and lifting a backhand past the Thunderbirds goaltender to give Portland a 4-2 advantage en route to a 6-3 victory.

April 11, 2021 – Henrik Rybinski vs. Tri-City Americans

Seattle Thunderbirds forward Henrik Rybinski scored four of his seven goals during the 2020-21 WHL season against the Americans, but this tally was the nicest. Rybinski took a pass from teammate Jeremy Hanzel off a won face-off. From in close, the 19-year-old turned and roofed the puck to make quick work of a Thunderbirds power-play, and even the score at 2-2.

March 19, 2021 – Nolan Maier vs. Prince Albert Raiders

Saskatoon Blades goaltender Nolan Maier became the franchise leader in wins during the 2020-21 WHL season, finishing the campaign with a career total of 91 regular season victories. One of those wins came March 19 against Prince Albert, where Maier turned aside 17 shots including a rebound stop off Raiders forward Reece Vitelli. Maier slid from left to right across his crease while doing the splits to deny the Prince Albert forward from in close.

April 28, 2021 – Max Paddock vs. Swift Current Broncos

Max Paddock marked his final outing of the 2020-21 WHL season with perhaps his best save of the campaign. With the Raiders holding a 2-1 lead late in the first period, Paddock denied Swift Current’s Michael Farren on the doorstep, after a rebound had fallen to the stick of the Broncos forward. Paddock made 21 stops in what wound up to be a wild season finale for Prince Albert and Swift Current. The Raiders withstood a late Broncos rally to win 6-5 in overtime.