April 6, 2021
RE/MAX Hub Highlight of the Night: April 5, 2021
vancouver giants
by
Western Hockey League
HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT
3:46
kamloops blazers
Highlights: Blazers (0) at Giants (4)
6 hours ago
4:54
brandon wheat kings
prince albert raiders
Highlights: Wheat Kings (3) at Raiders (2)
6 hours ago
calgary hitmen
medicine hat tigers
Highlights: Hitmen (5) at Tigers (4) – SO
6 hours ago
5:44
moose jaw warriors
regina pats
Highlights: Warriors (4) at Pats (3) – SO
6 hours ago
2:57
edmonton oil kings
red deer rebels
Highlights: Oil Kings (6) at Rebels (1)
6 hours ago
0:56
brandon wheat kings
WHL Highlight of the Night: April 5, 2021
8 hours ago