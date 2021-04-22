MENU
NOW AVAILABLE ON ROKU + ALL BROWSERS, iOS & ANDROID
April 22, 2021

RE/MAX Hub Highlight of the Night: April 21, 2021

RE/MAX Hub Highlight of the Night Tarun Fizer victoria royals
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT on WHL TV
More News
5:10
Highlights: Wheat Kings (6) at Broncos (1)
42 mins ago
7:08
Highlights: Warriors (5) at ICE (6) OT
43 mins ago
4:40
Highlights: Giants (5) at Royals (3)
44 mins ago
0:32
WHL Highlight of the Night: April 21, 2021
46 mins ago
0:32
WHL Save of the Night presented by Real Canadian Superstore: April 21, 2021
48 mins ago
WHL announces changes to regular season games
11 hours ago