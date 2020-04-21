MENU
Message from WHL Commissioner Ron Robison
April 21, 2020

Regina Pats sign 2020 WHL Bantam Draft first-overall selection Connor Bedard to WHL Standard Player Agreement

Regina Pats
The Regina Pats Hockey Club is pleased to announce that they will select forward Connor Bedard, the first exceptional status player in WHL history, first overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft on Wednesday and that the 15-year-old has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the club.

The Pats secured the first-overall selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft Lottery on March 25, 2020.

“This is a big day for our organization,” said Pats VP of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Paddock. “Connor is an exceptional person and a great player; we look forward to seeing him in a Pats uniform next season.”

“I am so honoured and excited to have the chance to be a part of such a great organization like the Regina Pats,” Bedard said. “I can’t wait to get to Regina and play in front of the awesome fans.”

Bedard, from Vancouver, B.C. played midget hockey as a 14-year-old last season, scoring 43 goals and 84 points in 36 games with West Van Academy of the CSSHL. He led the league with his 43 goals and 84 points and was named the CSSHL Most Valuable Player.

Bedard was also the CSSBHL MVP in 2018-19 and led the league in goals with 64 and 88 points in 30 games.

Bedard will be the second first overall pick in Regina Pats history, the club drafted defenceman Colten Teubert first overall in 2005. The 2020 WHL Bantam Draft will take place on April 22nd.

Connor Bedard #98 T-Shirts are available now at PatsStore.ca with Free Local Delivery (within Regina City Limits). Heat Press Jersey Customization & T-Shirts deliver (local) or ship within 24 hours of purchase. Please allow 2-3 weeks for Stitched Customization.

2020 WHL Bantam Draft
Date: Wednesday, April 22
Livestream: 9:30 a.m. MT at WHL.ca & YouTube
First Round: 10 a.m. MT at WHL.ca & YouTube
Complete Coverage: WHL.ca/Draft, Twitter – @TheWHL, @WHLProspects

The Pats have extended the early bird deadline for Season Ticket Renewal until April 30th. Season Ticket holders can renew their tickets online in their My Pats Account or via phone at 306-552-7287. Calls will be taken during regular business hours, Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. If no one is immediately available to take your call, voicemails will be returned as soon as possible.

