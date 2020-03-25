Regina Pats hold first-overall selection following WHL Bantam Draft Lottery

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Regina Pats will select first overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, following the completion of the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft Lottery at the WHL Office in Calgary, Alta. The Pats hold the first-overall selection, having previously acquired the first-round pick belonging to the Swift Current Broncos. As a result of the lottery proceedings, the Prince George Cougars will move up two places and will select second overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

The WHL Bantam Draft Lottery involved the six lowest-place Clubs (Swift Current, Moose Jaw, Tri-City, Prince George, Regina, and Red Deer) from the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. A team may only move up a maximum of two positions in the WHL Bantam Draft.

The 2020 WHL Bantam Draft will be conducted online on Wednesday, April 22. The selection process for the WHL Bantam Draft lottery was performed by Bennett Huber from KPMG.

A Prince George Cougars ball was drawn during the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft Lottery, which results in the Cougars moving up two spots in the order of selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft. Therefore, the Pats (via Swift Current) retain the first-overall selection, while the Cougars will select second overall. The Moose Jaw Warriors will pick third overall. The Tri-City Americans will have the fourth selection, the Saskatoon Blades (via Regina) will have the fifth selection, and the Red Deer Rebels will select sixth.

The order of the second round and all other rounds will be the inverse order of final 2019-20 WHL Regular Season standings.

Players eligible for the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft will be 2005-born players who reside in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

2020 WHL BANTAM DRAFT FIRST ROUND ORDER OF SELECTION

Following is the order of selection for the first round of the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft

1.Regina Pats (from Swift Current Broncos via Lethbridge)

2. Prince George Cougars

3. Moose Jaw Warriors

4. Tri-City Americans

5. Saskatoon Blades (from Regina Pats)

6. Red Deer Rebels

7. Seattle Thunderbirds

8. Kelowna Rockets

9. Victoria Royals

10. Vancouver Giants

11. Medicine Hat Tigers (from Saskatoon Blades)

12. Calgary Hitmen

13. Brandon Wheat Kings

14. Winnipeg ICE

15. Prince Albert Raiders

16. Lethbridge Hurricanes

17. Prince George Cougars (from Medicine Hat Tigers)

18. Spokane Chiefs

19. Kamloops Blazers

20. Edmonton Oil Kings

21. Swift Current Broncos (from Everett Silvertips)

22. Prince George Cougars (from Portland Winterhawks)

SECOND ROUND (AND ALL SUBSEQUENT ROUNDS) ORDER OF SELECTION

Following is the order of selection for the second and all subsequent rounds of the WHL Bantam Draft:

(Please note that traded picks are not indicated)

1. Swift Current Broncos

2. Moose Jaw Warriors

3. Tri-City Americans

4. Prince George Cougars

5. Regina Pats

6. Red Deer Rebels

7. Seattle Thunderbirds

8. Kelowna Rockets

9. Victoria Royals

10. Vancouver Giants

11. Saskatoon Blades

12. Calgary Hitmen

13. Brandon Wheat Kings

14. Winnipeg ICE

15. Prince Albert Raiders

16. Lethbridge Hurricanes

17. Medicine Hat Tigers

18. Spokane Chiefs

19. Kamloops Blazers

20. Edmonton Oil Kings

21. Everett Silvertips

22. Portland Winterhawks

