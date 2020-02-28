Regina Pats & CMHA Regina Branch Raise Awareness About Mental Health Friday

The Regina Pats and Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Regina Branch are teaming up once again to raise awareness about the importance of mental health during an upcoming Pats home game.

The Pats game on February 28, 2020 at 7 pm (CT) will feature:

A CMHA-run kiosk so fans can learn more about mental health

Videos featuring The Pats players talking about the importance of mental health

Public address announcements about mental health

Raffle draw for a chance to win a team signed jersey with all monies raised going to CMHA Regina Branch

The awareness campaign is part of the ongoing commitment by the Pats and CMHA Regina Branch to implement Talk Today, presented by Teachers Life. Talk Today provides mental health support to players and raises awareness about mental health and suicide prevention throughout communities across the WHL.

A key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Every team has received mental health training specific to suicide prevention. Each team is also now linked to a CMHA Mental Health Coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

“The Regina Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association is extremely thrilled to once again partner with the Regina Pats in hosting this Talk Today event to increase public awareness and promote mental health within our community. Talk Today provides mental health support and raises suicide awareness amongst the Regina Pats organization and throughout the WHL and CHL. The awareness game on the 28th is a fantastic opportunity to educate the public and generate conversation with the hope of diminishing the stigma that most often surrounds mental illness” says Leroy Berndt, Executive Director of CMHA Regina Branch

“Raising awareness about mental health and promoting wellness is important to the Regina Pats” said Regina Pats Chief Operating Officer Stacey Cattell. “We’re very proud of our relationship with the Canadian Mental Health Association and we look forward to a great night on Friday.”

Tickets for Friday’s game are available from www.reginapats.com, the Brandt Centre Box Office and Regina Safeway location.

Read more about Talk Today https://ontario.cmha.ca/programs-services/talk-today/