Rebels forward King named McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Red Deer Rebels forward Ben King has been named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the month of March.

The 19-year-old led all WHL skaters with 23 points (6G-17A) during the month of March and begins the month of April sitting second among WHL scoring leaders with 95 points (47G-48A).

The product of Vernon, B.C. registered a point in each of his 11 appearances this past month, recording three or more points on four occasions including a five-point night March 11 against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound centre was dominant in the face-off circle throughout the month of March, winning 66 percent of his face-off attempts.

King, who attended Calgary Flames training camp as a free-agent invite in 2021, leads the WHL with 47 goals and is on track to become the first Rebel to score 50 or more goals in a season since Kyle Wanvig during the 2000-01 campaign.

He sits tops among WHL skaters this season with 21 power-play markers and 14 game-winning goals.

King was originally selected by the Swift Current Broncos with the 13th-overall pick in the 2017 WHL Draft before being acquired by Red Deer in November of 2019. In 200 career regular season outings with the Broncos and Rebels, King has totalled 19 points (84G-111A).

King and the Red Deer Rebels are next in action Saturday, April 2 when they host the Edmonton Oil Kings (7:00 p.m. MT, Peavey Mart Centrium).

