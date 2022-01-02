MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
January 2, 2022
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night – January 2, 2022
Save of the Night
prince albert raiders
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
SAVE OF THE NIGHT
on WHL TV
More News
4:19
kelowna rockets
vancouver giants
Highlights: Rockets (3) at Giants (4) - OT
1 hour ago
3:18
edmonton oil kings
prince albert raiders
Highlights: Oil Kings (2) at Raiders (5)
2 hours ago
0:40
WHL Highlight of the Night
calgary hitmen
WHL Highlight of the Night - January 2, 2022
3 hours ago
4:25
calgary hitmen
medicine hat tigers
Highlights: Tigers (2) at Hitmen (4)
3 hours ago
4:10
kamloops blazers
prince george cougars
Highlights: Cougars (1) at Blazers (7)
13 hours ago
4:03
spokane chiefs
tri-city americans
Highlights: Americans (4) at Chiefs (5)
23 hours ago