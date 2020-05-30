Raiders NHL20 Showdown: Jeremy Masella vs. Zack Hayes

Earlier this season on the 900 CKBI Podcast with Trevor Redden, Jeremy Masella boasted that he was the best NHL 20 player on the team. Here’s a transcript of the conversation:

Masella: Easy to say I’ve been the best NHL player out of everybody on the team so far.

Trevor Redden: Well last week, I asked Zack Hayes and he said he thought he had a shot. It was between him and you, but you can say without a question it’s you?

Masella: Hands down. Hands down it’s me. I think he beat me one time and I beat him seven or eight. So, by far I think I would say I’m the best.

Redden: We might have to double check with Hayeser…

And double check we did. Masella and Hayes played a best-of-three series for the bragging rights of best NHL 20 player on the team. For each game, they randomly picked three teams and had to choose one to play the game. The guys could veto one of the randomized teams that their opponent drew.