Raiders forward Wiesblatt signs entry-level contract with San Jose Sharks

Prince Albert Raiders star Ozzy Wiesblatt has put pen to paper with the San Jose Sharks.

Only 10 days after being selected by the Sharks with the 31st overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the product of Calgary, Alta., signed a three-year, entry-level contract with San Jose on Friday morning.

“Ozzy brings speed, playmaking, and offense to the lineup, which makes it difficult to play against a talented skater like him,” said Doug Wilson, General Manager of the Sharks, in a team press release. “His tenacity for the puck paired with his ability to retain possession and drive the offensive side of the game, along with his character on and off the ice, makes him a valuable player for our organization.”

The 5-foot-10, 182-pound Wiesblatt finished second in scoring on the Raiders in 2019-20, registering 25 goals and 70 points.

The NHL Draft-year emergence of the energetic Wiesblatt came on the heels of an outstanding rookie campaign in 2018-19, in which he was a reliable weapon on the Ed Chynoweth Cup-champion Raiders for Head Coach Marc Habscheid. In 64 games as a rookie, the former second-round bantam selection recorded 39 points (15G-24A) and played a regular shift for a veteran-laden WHL Championship squad. He added another 10 points (5G-5A) over 23 playoffs games on the Raiders’ run to the WHL crown.

Wiesblatt earned a silver medal with Canada at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He also represented Canada Black at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, serving as an alternate captain and registering three points (1G-2A) in five games.

Wiesblatt was one of seven WHL players selected in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft. In total, 28 WHL players heard their name called over the course of seven rounds from October 6 to 7.

With the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season slated to begin Friday, January 8, 2021, Wiesblatt is expected to once again serve as a key cog for a strong Raiders squad in the WHL’s East Division, should he not make the Sharks roster to start the 2020-21 NHL season.