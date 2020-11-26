MENU
November 26, 2020

Raiders captain Zack Hayes warms up for the CHL Memorial eCup presented by Kia

Memorial eCup prince albert raiders
Prince Albert Raiders
by
Prince Albert Raiders
Zack Hayes took to the virtual ice with our Manager of Communications and Community Relations Brett Smith to talk about the CHL Memorial eCup presented by Kia and get a warm up game. He obviously needed better competition.

Hayes is the Raiders’ representative for the Memorial eCup presented by Kia, a 64-team eSports tournament featuring all 60 CHL teams and four guest participants: Sportsnet’s Sam Cosentino, TVA Sports’ Andy Mailly-Pressoir, Canadian Women’s National Team member Erin Ambrose, and Raiders and WHL alumni Zach Hodder.

The tournament runs from Nov. 28 to Dec. 17. Hayes plays his Round 1 matchup on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. CT against Ryan Maynard of the Charlottetown Islanders. The game will be streamed via Facebook Live and Twitch.

Follow along with the Memorial eCup presented by Kia at CHL.ca/MemorialeCup and with #KiaCHLeCup.

