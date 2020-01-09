Raiders acquire Paddock from Pats in blockbuster deal

The Prince Albert Raiders have made a bold move for the short and long-term situation of their crease.

Thursday, the defending Western Hockey League Champions acquired 19-year-old goaltender Max Paddock from the Regina Pats in exchange for 17-year-old forward Jakob Brook, a second-round selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft and a conditional third-round selection in the 2022 WHL Bantam Draft.

“We’re really excited to add Max to the organization,” said Raiders General Manager Curtis Hunt. “We believe he provides experience and stability at a very important position. He is a consistent performer and has big-game experience with Regina.”

A 6-foot-2, 167-pound product of Brandon, Man., Paddock has undoubtedly been the most valuable player for the Pats this season, keeping them in the Eastern Conference Wild Card picture into the second half of the regular season. Through 29 games, Paddock has a 10-13-3-2 record, 3.31 goals-against average, 0.905 save percentage, and two shutouts. Paddock’s 893 saves this season rank as the fourth-most among all WHL goaltenders.

Originally selected by the Pats in the 10th round, 212th overall, of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, Paddock has appeared in 114 WHL regular season games for the Pats, posting a 44-49-5-5 record, 3.27 GAA, 0.901 SV%, and four shutouts.

The move can also be interpreted as much for this year as it is for next year, with Paddock able to play a backbone role on a young team and carry them to success if need be.

Last Saturday, the Raiders made a move to acquire 19-year-old goaltender Keegan Karki from the Everett Silvertips.

In return, the Pats have acquired the 6-foot-2, 184-pound Brook. Originally a second-round selection, 40th overall, of the Raiders in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft, Brook is a solid young player for the Pats to add to their rebuild. In 38 games this season, Brook has nine points (3G-6A), including one game-winning goal.

“We are excited to add Jakob to our group,” said Pats VP of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Paddock. “He is a good young player with a lot of speed who will be a big part of our team going forward.”

Brook has also been identified as a ‘Player to Watch’ for the 2020 NHL Draft and is currently listed as a ‘C’-rated prospect by NHL Central Scouting. In 99 games for his WHL career, Brook has recorded 21 points (9G-12A), including one short-handed goals and one game-winning goal.

The Roblin, Man. product is the younger brother of former Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Josh Brook and the older brother of Medicine Hat Tigers prospect Aidan Brook.

Appearing in 23 WHL playoff games last season with the Raiders, Brook recorded a pair of assists in helping the Raiders claim the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Continuing a three-game home stand, the Raiders will host the Prince George Cougars on Friday, January 10 (7:00 p.m. CT) at the Art Hauser Centre. The Pats will return to action on Saturday, January 11 (7:05 p.m. PT) when they being their U.S. Division road trip against the Tri-City Americans.

The Raiders and Pats will cross paths once more this season on Tuesday, February 18 (7:00 p.m. CT) in Prince Albert.

TRADE: Pats trade Max Paddock to Prince Albert for Jakob Brook and Draft Picks. Details: https://t.co/migRV7xZTv 📷 – Lucas Chudleigh/Apollo Multimedia#JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/vEx0soXFcP — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) January 9, 2020