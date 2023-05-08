Portland Winterhawks named WHL Scholastic Team of the Year for 2022-23

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Portland Winterhawks have been awarded the Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy as the WHL Scholastic Team of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

The WHL Scholastic Team of the Year Award was renamed in honour of Jim Donlevy, long-time WHL Director, Education Services, who passed away in August 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. This marks the third occasion on which the Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy will be presented to a WHL Club since its dedication.

As an organization, the Winterhawks prioritize education and each member of the roster attends either high school or college classes. Seven players enrolled at Sunset High School in Portland, achieving grades between 84 and 98 per cent in Grade 11 and 12 Math, Science and English as well as cyber classes to supplement their requirements.

A further 15 players, including the Club’s two import players, enrolled in College Writing and Public Speaking courses at Clackamas College, with eight of the 15 earning honours.

“On behalf of the Portland Winterhawks, I would like to thank the League for being selected as the Jim Donlevy WHL Scholastic Team of the Year,” said Winterhawks education advisor Sue Johnson. “We take great pride in our education program, as all of our players attend either high school or college.

“I would like to thank the staff at Sunset High School, the professors at Clackamas College and the entire Winterhawks staff for their support and encouragement.

“This award celebrates all of our players and their academic success. We are very proud of their efforts in the classroom.”

This is the seventh occasion in which the Portland Winterhawks have been named the WHL Scholastic Team of the Year and first since the 2018-19 season. The Winterhawks were previously recognized during the 2012-13, 2003-04, 2001-02, 2000-01 (shared with Prince Albert) and 1999-2000 seasons.

The 2023 WHL Awards were voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy (since 2003)

2022-23 Portland Winterhawks 2021-22 Brandon Wheat Kings 2020-21 Not presented due to COVID-19 2019-20 Kamloops Blazers 2018-19 Portland Winterhawks 2017-18 Saskatoon Blades 2016-17 Victoria Royals 2015-16 Spokane Chiefs 2014-15 Kamloops Blazers 2013-14 Calgary Hitmen 2012-13 Portland Winterhawks 2011-12 Edmonton Oil Kings 2010-11 Swift Current Broncos 2009-10 Tri-City Americans 2008-09 Prince Albert Raiders 2007-08 Chilliwack Bruins 2006-07 Kamloops Blazers 2005-06 Kootenay ICE 2004-05 Vancouver Giants 2003-04 Portland Winter Hawks 2002-03 Prince Albert Raiders

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.